Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks for Fantasy Football Week 18
It’s Week 18, folks! For you crazies who play this week, let’s set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their opponents.
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Lamar Jackson vs. Browns (Sat.)
2. Jayden Daniels at Cowboys
3. Joe Burrow at Steelers (Sat.)
4. Baker Mayfield vs. Saints
5. Sam Darnold at Lions
6. Jared Goff vs. Vikings
7. Bo Nix vs. Chiefs
8. Justin Herbert at Raiders
9. . Kyler Murray vs. 49ers
10. Russell Wilson vs. Bengals (Sat.)
Week 18 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Baker Mayfield vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mayfield went off last week, putting up 359 yards, five touchdowns and 34.6 fantasy points against the Panthers. He has now scored 18-plus points in five of his last six games, and a matchup against the Saints makes him a nice option in the fantasy championships. The Buccaneers are still playing for the NFC South title, and Mayfield beat the Saints for 25.9 fantasy points back in Week 6.
Start ‘Em
Jared Goff vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Goff has been on fire lately, scoring at least 22 fantasy points in four straight games. During that time, he’s thrown an impressive 14 touchdown passes with just one interception. Next up is a matchup against the Vikings, who he beat for nearly 19 fantasy points earlier this season, in a game that will determine who wins the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs.
Bo Nix vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix recorded three touchdowns and 21.9 fantasy points last week, and he’s now scored 21-plus points in two straight games. I like him this week against a Chiefs team that could decide to rest their starters since they’ve already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason. The Broncos also need to win to make the playoffs, so Nix will be ultra-motivated to produce playing against K.C. reserves.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Sam Darnold at Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Justin Herbert at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Russell Wilson vs. Bengals (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Jordan Love vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Love has struggled to produce good totals over the last month, scoring 15 or fewer points in all but two of his last six games. He’s also seen his pass attempts fall since the emergence of Josh Jacobs, which has had a negative effect on his numbers. So, while this week’s matchup against the Bears isn’t bad on paper, Love is tough to trust based on his recent lack of consistent numbers.
Sit ‘Em
Aaron Rodgers vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Rodgers is coming off one the worst stat lines of his career, throwing two interceptions and posting a 44.0 passer rating and 0.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. Miami could still have something to play for this week, and their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last eight weeks. As a result, Rodgers needs to be left on the fantasy sidelines.
Drake Maye vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye could very well be playing against backups this week, as the Bills have nothing to play for in terms of the postseason. Still, the rookie has failed to score more than 17.5 fantasy points in three straight games, including last week's 9.9-point stinker in a loss to the Chargers. While Maye is certainly worth a look in super flex leagues, I don't have him ranked among my startable quarterbacks this week.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- C.J. Stroud at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Caleb Williams at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Michael Penix Jr. vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)