Thursday Night Football Fantasy Picks: Who to Start, Who to Sit for Bills vs. Dolphins Week 2
The second Thursday Night Football matchup of the new season features the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal AFC East game between two squads with Super Bowl aspirations.
Each team has numerous players who are relevant in fantasy football, with Josh Allen, James Cook, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and plenty more likely in your lineup. Both franchises rode dramatic comebacks to victories in Week 1, but we'll now see who has the early lead in a competitive division.
Buffalo swept the season series in 2023 yet saw star WR Stefon Diggs leave in the offseason. Miami, meanwhile, has the same featured players, though will be without RB Raheem Mostert. With what should be a fun, high-powered contest, here are some fantasy football players to start and sit in tonight's game.
Bills vs. Dolphins Fantasy Picks: Starts
Start Keon Coleman, WR, & Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills: Early returns were promising for the presumptive two new leading pass-catchers in Buffalo's offense. Coleman caught four of his five targets for 51 yards, including an impressive sideline grab for 28 yards. Shakir, meanwhile, caught all three of his targets for 42 yards and a TD. That might not be tremendous volume, but the Dolphins represent a strong matchup for these two receivers. Both Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. performed well in Miami's win over Jacksonville last week, and Shakir put up 105 receiving yards when these teams met back in January. A shaky Miami secondary should generate enough opportunity for both players to be in your lineups on Thursday night.
Start Jeff Wilson, RB, Miami Dolphins: With Raheem Mostert officially ruled out of this game, it's full steam ahead for Jeff Wilson. De'Von Achane will likely get the majority of the work if he plays, but this Miami offense has plenty of room for both players. The Dolphins sustained two high-quality running backs in 2023 and look well on their way to doing so once again. Even with Mostert on the field in Week 1, it was Wilson who lead the team in rushing yards at 5.2 yards per carry. Arizona averaged five yards per tote against Buffalo last week, and there's little reason to think the Bills will suddenly be able to stop the Dolphins' ground game. Plus, it's still possible that Achane doesn't suit up. If he joins Mostert on the sidelines, Wilson immediately becomes an elite play this week and rookie Jaylen Wright is worth a look as well.
Bills vs. Dolphins Fantasy Picks: Sits
Sit Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, TEs, Buffalo Bills: You probably feel like you have to start at least Kincaid based on where you drafted him, but your expectations should be tempered at a minimum. Buffalo's two tight ends combined for just two catches and 34 yards in Week 1, with Knox even surprisingly finishing with more yards (23 to Kincaid's 11). Josh Allen targeted 10 different players, with only Keon Coleman earning at least five targets. That's good news for the Bills' offense overall, as Allen isn't just focusing on one player, but it's discouraging for his tight ends' fantasy outlook. You're essentially banking on a TD for points unless that target distribution changes. Kincaid managed only four catches for 27 yards in these team's October matchup in 2023, and his Week 1 involvement suggests it may take some time before he's the guaranteed weekly start you likely thought he'd be when you drafted him.
Sit Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa finished with a strong stat line in Week 1, passing for 338 yards and a TD. However, he struggled mightily in the first half and now will be without one, or both, of his featured running backs. He doesn't offer any value as a runner himself either, diminishing his fantasy ceiling. Tagovailoa underwhelmed against the Bills last year, finishing as the QB18 with just 15 points in the first game and as the QB24 with a pedestrian 9.6 points in the second meeting. Until Tagovailoa proves he can put up points on this Bills defense, he's too risky given the number of quality QB options around the league. You're better off targeting matchups this week or even considering a dual-threat QB like Justin Fields and leaving the Dolphins' signal caller on the bench.
