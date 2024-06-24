Top 32 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for 2024
Kickers are the Rodney Dangerfields of fantasy football — they never get any respect. Heck, there are even some leagues that have eliminated the position altogether. Isn't it called "foot" ball? I'm more of a traditional fantasy fan, so I'm not one to exclude them.
Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.
Kickers won't come off the board until the last three rounds in most leagues, but the position can be an asset. Ask anyone who landed Brandon Aubrey last season. So let's look at the kicker rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.
2024 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rank
Player
Team
Bye Week
1
Justin Tucker
BAL
14
2
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
7
3
Harrison Butker
KC
6
4
Jake Elliott
PHI
5
5
Jake Moody
SF
9
6
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
14
7
Jason Sanders
MIA
6
8
Younghoe Koo
ATL
12
9
Tyler Bass
BUF
12
10
Evan McPherson
CIN
12
11
Matt Gay
IND
14
12
Cameron Dicker
LAC
5
13
Greg Zuerlein
NYJ
12
14
Jason Myers
SEA
10
15
Cairo Santos
CHI
7
16
Michael Badgley
DET
5
17
Blake Grupe
NO
12
18
Chris Boswell
PIT
9
19
Chase McLaughlin
TB
11
20
Anders Carlson
GB
10
21
Wil Lutz
DEN
14
22
Daniel Carlson
LV
10
23
Matt Prater
ARI
11
24
Nick Folk
TEN
5
25
Joshua Karty
LAR
6
26
Eddy Piniero
CAR
11
27
Dustin Hopkins
CLE
10
28
Will Reichard
MIN
6
29
Graham Gano
NYG
11
30
Chad Ryland
NE
14
31
Cam Little
JAC
12
32
Greg Joseph
GB
10
Biggest Values by ADP
Jason Sanders (Ranked K7, ADP K11)
Sanders finished as the K10 last season, averaging 8.2 points per game. He also has a strong leg, kicking a 57-yarder. Behind a powerful Dolphins offense, Sanders is a top-10 fantasy option.
Tyler Bass (Ranked K9, ADP K18)
Bass did not have a good fantasy season in 2023, finishing tied for 16th in points among kickers. He's usually a top-10 option, however, and I still view him as a low-end fantasy starter this season.
BIggest Risks by ADP
Will Reichard (Ranked K28, ADP K8)
Reichard could be considered a fantasy sleeper, as he'll be kicking behind what should be a high-scoring Vikings offense. However, being ranked in the top 10 at the position is way too rich for me.
Graham Gano K29, ADP K15
Gano played in just eight games last year, averaging an awful 5.9 points. He should be better this season behind what will be an improved Giants offense, but I'm still saying Ga"no" to Graham.