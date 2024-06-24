SI

Top 32 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for 2024

Breaking down the top 32 kickers in fantasy football, including highlights of the top values and worst reaches in 2024 drafts.

Michael Fabiano

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) makes a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) makes a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Kickers are the Rodney Dangerfields of fantasy football — they never get any respect. Heck, there are even some leagues that have eliminated the position altogether. Isn't it called "foot" ball? I'm more of a traditional fantasy fan, so I'm not one to exclude them.

Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.

Kickers won't come off the board until the last three rounds in most leagues, but the position can be an asset. Ask anyone who landed Brandon Aubrey last season. So let's look at the kicker rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.

  1. 2024 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
  2. Biggest Values by ADP
  3. BIggest Risks by ADP

2024 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Rank

Player

Team

Bye Week

1

Justin Tucker

BAL

14

2

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

7

3

Harrison Butker

KC

6

4

Jake Elliott

PHI

5

5

Jake Moody

SF

9

6

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

14

7

Jason Sanders

MIA

6

8

Younghoe Koo

ATL

12

9

Tyler Bass

BUF

12

10

Evan McPherson

CIN

12

11

Matt Gay

IND

14

12

Cameron Dicker

LAC

5

13

Greg Zuerlein

NYJ

12

14

Jason Myers

SEA

10

15

Cairo Santos

CHI

7

16

Michael Badgley

DET

5

17

Blake Grupe

NO

12

18

Chris Boswell

PIT

9

19

Chase McLaughlin

TB

11

20

Anders Carlson

GB

10

21

Wil Lutz

DEN

14

22

Daniel Carlson

LV

10

23

Matt Prater

ARI

11

24

Nick Folk

TEN

5

25

Joshua Karty

LAR

6

26

Eddy Piniero

CAR

11

27

Dustin Hopkins

CLE

10

28

Will Reichard

MIN

6

29

Graham Gano

NYG

11

30

Chad Ryland

NE

14

31

Cam Little

JAC

12

32

Greg Joseph

GB

10

Biggest Values by ADP

Jason Sanders (Ranked K7, ADP K11)

Sanders finished as the K10 last season, averaging 8.2 points per game. He also has a strong leg, kicking a 57-yarder. Behind a powerful Dolphins offense, Sanders is a top-10 fantasy option.

Tyler Bass (Ranked K9, ADP K18)

Bass did not have a good fantasy season in 2023, finishing tied for 16th in points among kickers. He's usually a top-10 option, however, and I still view him as a low-end fantasy starter this season.

BIggest Risks by ADP

Will Reichard (Ranked K28, ADP K8)

Reichard could be considered a fantasy sleeper, as he'll be kicking behind what should be a high-scoring Vikings offense. However, being ranked in the top 10 at the position is way too rich for me.

Graham Gano K29, ADP K15

Gano played in just eight games last year, averaging an awful 5.9 points. He should be better this season behind what will be an improved Giants offense, but I'm still saying Ga"no" to Graham.

