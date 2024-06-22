SI

Top 32 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for 2024

Ranking all 32 defenses in fantasy football, including highlights of the top values and worst reaches in 2024 drafts.

Michael Fabiano

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates with linebacker Roquan Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
It's time to get defensive! No, not like that ... I'm talking about fantasy defenses. Much like the kickers, most defenses don't see much love in fantasy drafts until the late rounds, but a good one can still be quite valuable. The Ravens and Cowboys both scored over 170 fantasy points in 2023!


Defensive values can change at a moment's notice, and some finishes might surprise you. Just look at the Raiders, who weren't highly touted but finished seventh among defenses last season. So let's look at the defensive rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.

2024 Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football

Rank

Team

Bye Week

1

Baltimore Ravens

14

2

Dallas Cowboys

7

3

Cleveland Browns

10

4

San Francisco 49ers

9

5

New York Jets

12

6

Miami Dolphins

6

7

Kansas City Chiefs

6

8

Pittsburgh Steelers

9

9

Buffalo Bills

12

10

New Orleans Saints

12

11

Houston Texans

14

12

Indianapolis Colts

14

13

Jacksonville Jaguars

12

14

Chicago Bears

7

15

Philadelphia Eagles

5

16

Denver Broncos

14

17

Cincinnati Bengals

12

18

Detroit Lions

5

19

Minnesota Vikings

6

20

Las Vegas Raiders

10

21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11

22

Green Bay Packers

10

23

Seattle Seahawks

10

24

New York Giants

11

25

Atlanta Falcons

12

26

Los Angeles Rams

6

27

New England Patriots

14

28

Los Angeles Chargers

5

29

Tennessee Titans

5

30

Carolina Panthers

11

31

Arizona Cardinals

11

32

Washington Commanders

14

Biggest Values by ADP

Saints defense (Ranked DEF10, ADP DEF14)

The Saints ranked eighth among fantasy defenses last season, and the additions of DE Chase Young and rookie CB Kool-Aid McKinstry should keep this an attractive fantasy option in 2024.

Jaguars defense (Ranked DEF13, ADP DEF18)

Jacksonville's defense wasn't great last season, finishing 17th in points. But adding DT Arik Armstead to improve the interior of the line, and the team added five defenders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Biggest Risks by ADP

Packers defense (Ranked DEF22, ADP DEF16)

The Packers defense was a disappointing 21st in fantasy points last season, and it's playing in a division that is loaded with potential offensive firepower. This unit won't be picked in most drafts.

Patriots defense (Ranked DEF27, ADP DEF21)

The Patriots defense struggled last season, finishing 25th in fantasy points. And that was with Bill Belichick calling the shots. With no huge additions in the offseason, I don't expect improvement.

Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

