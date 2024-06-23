Top 32 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for 2024
Fantasy football season is closing in quickly (remember, the first preseason game is on August 1), so it's time to make some notes on players and personnel movement and create an initial list of rankings.
Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.
Tight end has become a top-heavy position with a handful of elite fantasy options, but it takes a dip after the top 10. As a result, managers will either decide to use a top-50 pick to secure a high-end option, or punt the position down the line into the middle to late rounds. So let's look at the tight end rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.
2024 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rank
Player
Team
Bye Week
1
Sam LaPorta
DET
5
2
Travis Kelce
KC
6
3
Mark Andrews
BAL
14
4
Trey McBride
ARI
11
5
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
12
6
George Kittle
SF
9
7
Evan Engram
JAC
12
8
Kyle Pitts
ATL
12
9
David Njoku
CLE
10
10
Jake Ferguson
DAL
7
11
Brock Bowers
LV
10
12
Dallas Goedert
PHI
5
13
Dalton Schultz
HOU
14
14
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
9
15
Cole Kmet
CHI
7
16
Hunter Henry
NE
14
17
Luke Musgrave
GB
10
18
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
19
Taysom Hill
NO
12
20
Cade Otton
TB
11
21
Daniel Bellinger
NYG
11
22
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
5
23
Ben Sinnott
WAS
14
24
Juwan Johnson
NO
12
25
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
12
26
Tyler Higbee
LAR
6
27
Mike Gesicki
CIN
12
28
Hayden Hurst
LAC
5
29
Zach Ertz
WAS
14
30
Noah Fant
SEA
10
31
Jonnu Smith
MIA
6
32
Isaiah Likely
BAL
14
Biggest Values by ADP
Taysom Hill (Ranked TE19, ADP TE29)
Hill is a Swiss Army knife in fantasy leagues, as he can give managers stats as a thrower, runner and receiver. And with Juwon Johnson's status for the start of the season in question, Hill could play an even bigger role at tight end in the opening month. He's an attractive No. 2 tight end.
Daniel Bellinger (Ranked TE21, ADP TE38)
The retirement of Darren Waller gives Bellinger a big boost in terms of fantasy football. He's not going to put up huge numbers, but he'll certainly play a bigger role in the Giants offense this season. I like him as a late-round No. 2 fantasy tight end, and I expect his ADP to rise through the summer.
Biggest Risks by ADP
T.J. Hockenson (Ranked TE18, ADP TE15)
This isn't a huge gap, but Hockenson is a hard player to rank coming off a late-season AC injury. The VIkings also have new quarterbacks in Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, so he could be a bit behind in terms of gaining a rapport with his new teammates. He's a draft and stash option for now.
Isaiah Likely (Ranked TE32, ADP TE23)
Likely is certainly capable of putting up strong fantasy numbers, but he's been mostly unreliable in games where Mark Andrews is active. In fact, he's had just 35 catches in 24 career games played with Andrews. So, with the veteran entering the season healthy, I'm "unLikely" to draft Isaiah.