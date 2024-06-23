SI

Top 32 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for 2024

Breaking down the top 32 tight ends in fantasy football, including highlights of the top values and worst reaches in 2024 drafts.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta makes a catch for a touchdown against the Panthers during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Ford Field.
Lions tight end Sam LaPorta makes a catch for a touchdown against the Panthers during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Ford Field. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fantasy football season is closing in quickly (remember, the first preseason game is on August 1), so it's time to make some notes on players and personnel movement and create an initial list of rankings.

Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.

Tight end has become a top-heavy position with a handful of elite fantasy options, but it takes a dip after the top 10. As a result, managers will either decide to use a top-50 pick to secure a high-end option, or punt the position down the line into the middle to late rounds. So let's look at the tight end rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.

  1. 2024 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
  2. Biggest Values by ADP
  3. Biggest Risks by ADP

2024 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Rank

Player

Team

Bye Week

1

Sam LaPorta

DET

5

2

Travis Kelce

KC

6

3

Mark Andrews

BAL

14

4

Trey McBride

ARI

11

5

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

12

6

George Kittle

SF

9

7

Evan Engram

JAC

12

8

Kyle Pitts

ATL

12

9

David Njoku

CLE

10

10

Jake Ferguson

DAL

7

11

Brock Bowers

LV

10

12

Dallas Goedert

PHI

5

13

Dalton Schultz

HOU

14

14

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

9

15

Cole Kmet

CHI

7

16

Hunter Henry

NE

14

17

Luke Musgrave

GB

10

18

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

19

Taysom Hill

NO

12

20

Cade Otton

TB

11

21

Daniel Bellinger

NYG

11

22

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

5

23

Ben Sinnott

WAS

14

24

Juwan Johnson

NO

12

25

Tyler Conklin

NYJ

12

26

Tyler Higbee

LAR

6

27

Mike Gesicki

CIN

12

28

Hayden Hurst

LAC

5

29

Zach Ertz

WAS

14

30

Noah Fant

SEA

10

31

Jonnu Smith

MIA

6

32

Isaiah Likely

BAL

14

Biggest Values by ADP

Taysom Hill (Ranked TE19, ADP TE29)

Hill is a Swiss Army knife in fantasy leagues, as he can give managers stats as a thrower, runner and receiver. And with Juwon Johnson's status for the start of the season in question, Hill could play an even bigger role at tight end in the opening month. He's an attractive No. 2 tight end.

Daniel Bellinger (Ranked TE21, ADP TE38)

The retirement of Darren Waller gives Bellinger a big boost in terms of fantasy football. He's not going to put up huge numbers, but he'll certainly play a bigger role in the Giants offense this season. I like him as a late-round No. 2 fantasy tight end, and I expect his ADP to rise through the summer.

Biggest Risks by ADP

T.J. Hockenson (Ranked TE18, ADP TE15)

This isn't a huge gap, but Hockenson is a hard player to rank coming off a late-season AC injury. The VIkings also have new quarterbacks in Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, so he could be a bit behind in terms of gaining a rapport with his new teammates. He's a draft and stash option for now.

Isaiah Likely (Ranked TE32, ADP TE23)

Likely is certainly capable of putting up strong fantasy numbers, but he's been mostly unreliable in games where Mark Andrews is active. In fact, he's had just 35 catches in 24 career games played with Andrews. So, with the veteran entering the season healthy, I'm "unLikely" to draft Isaiah.

Published
Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

