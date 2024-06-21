Top 80 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for 2024
The start of the warm weather months means beaches, sun tans and hanging out by the pool! It also means the beginning stages of the fantasy football draft season and of course ... rankings!
Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.
Wide receiver is now widely considered the most important position in fantasy football, so you'll see more players at the position being drafted in the top 50 than ever before. So let's look at the wide receiver rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.
2024 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rank
Player
Team
Bye Week
1
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
7
2
Tyreek Hill
MIA
6
3
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
5
5
Ja'marr Chase
CIN
12
6
AJ Brown
PHI
5
7
Puka Nacua
LAR
6
8
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
12
9
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
11
10
Davante Adams
LV
10
11
Chris Olave
NO
12
12
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
9
13
Drake London
ATL
12
14
Mike Evans
TB
11
15
DK Metcalf
SEA
10
16
Michael Pittman, Jr.
IND
14
17
Nico Collins
HOU
14
18
Deebo Samuel
SF
9
19
D.J. Moore
CHI
7
20
Stefon Diggs
HOU
14
21
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
6
22
Devonta Smith
PHI
5
23
Malik Nabers
NYG
11
24
Cooper Kupp
LAR
6
25
Amari Cooper
CLE
10
26
Terry McLaurin
WAS
14
27
Christian Kirk
JAX
12
28
Zay Flowers
BAL
14
29
Ladd McConkey
LAC
5
30
Tee Higgins
CIN
12
31
George Pickens
PIT
9
32
Jayden Reed
GB
10
33
Keenan Allen
CHI
7
34
Tank Dell
HOU
14
35
Calvin Ridley
TEN
5
36
Dionate Johnson
CAR
11
37
Marquise Brown
KC
6
38
Courtland Sutton
DEN
14
39
Chris Godwin
TB
11
40
Rashee Rice
KC
6
41
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
42
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
10
43
DeAndre Hopkins
TEN
5
44
Jameson Williams
DET
5
45
Tyler Lockett
SEA
10
46
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAX
12
47
Keon Coleman
BUF
12
48
Rome Odunze
CHI
7
49
Xavier Worthy
KC
6
50
Christian Watson
GB
10
51
Adam Thielen
CAR
11
52
Mike Williams
NYJ
12
53
Jakobi Meyers
LV
10
54
Curtis Samuel
BUF
12
55
Brandin Cooks
DAL
7
56
Gabe Davis
JAX
12
57
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
10
58
Josh Downs
IND
14
59
DeMario Douglas
NE
14
60
Josh Palmer
LAC
5
61
Michael Wilson
ARI
11
62
Jalin Hyatt
NYG
11
63
Rashid Shaheed
NO
12
64
Marvin Mims
DEN
12
65
Odell Beckham Jr.
MIA
6
66
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
11
67
Xavier Legette
CAR
11
68
Quentin Johnston
LAC
5
69
Romeo Doubs
GB
10
70
Khalil Shakir
BUF
12
71
Ricky Pearsall
SF
9
72
Jahan Dotson
WAS
14
73
Ja'Lynn Polk
NE
14
74
Adonai Mitchell
IND
14
75
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
10
76
Darnell Mooney
ATL
12
77
Kendrick Bourne
NE
14
78
Rashod Bateman
BAL
14
79
Tyler Boyd
TEN
5
80
Elijah Moore
CLE
10
Biggest Values by ADP
Michael Pittman Jr. (Ranked WR16, ADP WR24)
Pittman Jr. had a career season in 2023, posting 109 catches and over 1,100 yards to finish as the WR13. Sure, the Colts added Adonai Mitchell in the draft, but I don't think his presence means a huge decrease in fantasy points. I'd gladly take him as a No. 2 fantasy wideout in 2024.
DK Metcalf (Ranked WR16, ADP WR23)
Metcalf posted over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and he did it in 16 games. I can see him at least duplicating those totals under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who led a pass-laden attack at the University of Washington. I like DK as a third-round WR2.
Ladd McConkey (Ranked WR29, ADP WR42)
I'm probably higher than most on McConkey, but he's as good a bet as any to lead the Chargers in targets and fantasy points among wideouts with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams gone. I'm not a huge fan of Quentin Johnston either, so I'll take McConkey as a No. 3 WR or flex starter.
Biggest Risks by ADP
Tank Dell (Ranked WR34, ADP WR26)
Dell is a talented player who was on the verge of a breakout season before he injured his knee, but things have changed in Houston. Most notably, the team acquired veteran Stefon Diggs in a trade. With Nico Collins also in the offense, that drops Dell out of the top 30 wideouts for me.
Chris Godwin (Ranked WR39, ADP WR35)
There isn't a huge gap between my ranking and ADP, but it's notable enough to mention. Did you know that Godwin's touchdown totals have decreased in five straight years, and he scored just twice last season? And that was in a solid season from Baker Mayfield. I prefer Godwin as a WR4.
Xavier Worthy (Ranked WR48, ADP WR36)
Worthy is a speedy, exciting player who could be a great fit in Kansas City, but he's not Tyreek Hill! In fact, he might not be better than the fourth option in the passing game for Patrick Mahomes behind Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown. Thus, I have him ranked much lower.