SI

Top 80 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for 2024

Breaking down the top 80 wide receivers in fantasy football, including highlights of the top values and worst reaches in 2024 drafts.

Michael Fabiano

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports


The start of the warm weather months means beaches, sun tans and hanging out by the pool! It also means the beginning stages of the fantasy football draft season and of course ... rankings!

Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.

Wide receiver is now widely considered the most important position in fantasy football, so you'll see more players at the position being drafted in the top 50 than ever before. So let's look at the wide receiver rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.

  1. 2024 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
  2. Biggest Values by ADP
  3. Biggest Risks by ADP

2024 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Rank

Player

Team

Bye Week

1

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

7

2

Tyreek Hill

MIA

6

3

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

5

5

Ja'marr Chase

CIN

12

6

AJ Brown

PHI

5

7

Puka Nacua

LAR

6

8

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

12

9

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

11

10

Davante Adams

LV

10

11

Chris Olave

NO

12

12

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

9

13

Drake London

ATL

12

14

Mike Evans

TB

11

15

DK Metcalf

SEA

10

16

Michael Pittman, Jr.

IND

14

17

Nico Collins

HOU

14

18

Deebo Samuel

SF

9

19

D.J. Moore

CHI

7

20

Stefon Diggs

HOU

14

21

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

6

22

Devonta Smith

PHI

5

23

Malik Nabers

NYG

11

24

Cooper Kupp

LAR

6

25

Amari Cooper

CLE

10

26

Terry McLaurin

WAS

14

27

Christian Kirk

JAX

12

28

Zay Flowers

BAL

14

29

Ladd McConkey

LAC

5

30

Tee Higgins

CIN

12

31

George Pickens

PIT

9

32

Jayden Reed

GB

10

33

Keenan Allen

CHI

7

34

Tank Dell

HOU

14

35

Calvin Ridley

TEN

5

36

Dionate Johnson

CAR

11

37

Marquise Brown

KC

6

38

Courtland Sutton

DEN

14

39

Chris Godwin

TB

11

40

Rashee Rice

KC

6

41

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

42

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

10

43

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

5

44

Jameson Williams

DET

5

45

Tyler Lockett

SEA

10

46

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAX

12

47

Keon Coleman

BUF

12

48

Rome Odunze

CHI

7

49

Xavier Worthy

KC

6

50

Christian Watson

GB

10

51

Adam Thielen

CAR

11

52

Mike Williams

NYJ

12

53

Jakobi Meyers

LV

10

54

Curtis Samuel

BUF

12

55

Brandin Cooks

DAL

7

56

Gabe Davis

JAX

12

57

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

10

58

Josh Downs

IND

14

59

DeMario Douglas

NE

14

60

Josh Palmer

LAC

5

61

Michael Wilson

ARI

11

62

Jalin Hyatt

NYG

11

63

Rashid Shaheed

NO

12

64

Marvin Mims

DEN

12

65

Odell Beckham Jr.

MIA

6

66

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

11

67

Xavier Legette

CAR

11

68

Quentin Johnston

LAC

5

69

Romeo Doubs

GB

10

70

Khalil Shakir

BUF

12

71

Ricky Pearsall

SF

9

72

Jahan Dotson

WAS

14

73

Ja'Lynn Polk

NE

14

74

Adonai Mitchell

IND

14

75

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

10

76

Darnell Mooney

ATL

12

77

Kendrick Bourne

NE

14

78

Rashod Bateman

BAL

14

79

Tyler Boyd

TEN

5

80

Elijah Moore

CLE

10

Biggest Values by ADP

Michael Pittman Jr. (Ranked WR16, ADP WR24)

Pittman Jr. had a career season in 2023, posting 109 catches and over 1,100 yards to finish as the WR13. Sure, the Colts added Adonai Mitchell in the draft, but I don't think his presence means a huge decrease in fantasy points. I'd gladly take him as a No. 2 fantasy wideout in 2024.

DK Metcalf (Ranked WR16, ADP WR23)

Metcalf posted over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and he did it in 16 games. I can see him at least duplicating those totals under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who led a pass-laden attack at the University of Washington. I like DK as a third-round WR2.

Ladd McConkey (Ranked WR29, ADP WR42)

I'm probably higher than most on McConkey, but he's as good a bet as any to lead the Chargers in targets and fantasy points among wideouts with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams gone. I'm not a huge fan of Quentin Johnston either, so I'll take McConkey as a No. 3 WR or flex starter.

Biggest Risks by ADP

Tank Dell (Ranked WR34, ADP WR26)

Dell is a talented player who was on the verge of a breakout season before he injured his knee, but things have changed in Houston. Most notably, the team acquired veteran Stefon Diggs in a trade. With Nico Collins also in the offense, that drops Dell out of the top 30 wideouts for me.

Chris Godwin (Ranked WR39, ADP WR35)

There isn't a huge gap between my ranking and ADP, but it's notable enough to mention. Did you know that Godwin's touchdown totals have decreased in five straight years, and he scored just twice last season? And that was in a solid season from Baker Mayfield. I prefer Godwin as a WR4.

Xavier Worthy (Ranked WR48, ADP WR36)

Worthy is a speedy, exciting player who could be a great fit in Kansas City, but he's not Tyreek Hill! In fact, he might not be better than the fourth option in the passing game for Patrick Mahomes behind Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown. Thus, I have him ranked much lower.

Published
Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

Home/FANTASY