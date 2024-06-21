SI

Top 80 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2024

Breaking down the top 80 running back in fantasy football, including highlights of the top values and worst reaches in 2024 drafts.

Michael Fabiano

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports


If you're a fantasy football junkie (and you are if you're reading this article), then you know the arrival of the summer means it's time to start preparing. That means ... rankings!


Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.

Running back used to be the most important position in fantasy football. And while it still holds a high level of value, it's not what it used to be with the emergence of the NFL passing game and in turn, wide receivers. So let's take a look at the running back rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.

  1. 2024 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
  2. Biggest Values by ADP
  3. Biggest Risks by ADP

2024 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Rank

Player

Team

Bye Week

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

9

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

12

3

Breece Hall

NYJ

12

4

Saquon Barkley

PHI

5

5

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

5

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

14

7

Travis Etienne

JAX

12

8

Kyren Williams

LAR

6

9

Josh Jacobs

GB

10

10

Derrick Henry

BAL

14

11

Rachaad White

TB

11

12

Isiah Pacheco

KC

6

13

De'Von Achane

MIA

6

14

James Cook

BUF

12

15

Alvin Kamara

NO

12

16

Ken Walker

SEA

10

17

Joe Mixon

HOU

14

18

D'Andre Swift

CHI

7

19

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

14

20

Zack Moss

CIN

12

21

James Conner

ARI

11

22

Zamir White

LV

10

23

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

11

24

Aaron Jones

MIN

6

26

Raheem Mostert

MIA

6

26

David Montgomery

DET

5

27

Najee Harris

PIT

9

28

Tony Pollard

TEN

5

29

Austin Ekeler

WAS

14

30

Javonte Williams

DEN

14

31

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

14

32

Devin Singletary

NYG

11

33

Nick Chubb

CLE

10

34

Jaylen Warren

PIT

9

35

Tyjae Spears

TEN

5

36

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

7

37

Trey Benson

ARI

11

38

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

12

39

Gus Edwards

LAC

5

40

Jerome Ford

CLE

10

41

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

10

42

Chase Brown

CIN

12

43

Blake Corum

LAR

6

44

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

5

45

Ty Chandler

MIN

6

46

Rico Dowdle

DAL

7

47

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

11

48

Antonio Gibson

NE

14

49

Alexander Mattison

LV

10

50

Kendre Miller

NO

12

51

Bucky Irving

TB

11

52

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

14

53

Kimani Vidal

LAC

5

54

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

10

55

Ray Davis

BUF

12

56

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

5

57

Elijah Mitchell

SF

9

58

Khalil Herbert

CHI

7

59

Jaylen Wright

MIA

6

60

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

14

61

Miles Sanders

CAR

11

62

Dameon Pierce

HOU

14

63

Samaje Perine

DEN

14

64

Roschon Johnson

CHI

7

65

Israel Abanikanda

NYJ

12

66

D'Ernest Johnson

JAX

12

67

Evan Hull

IND

14

68

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

6

69

AJ Dillon

GB

10

70

Justice Hill

BAL

14

71

Jamaal Williams

NO

12

72

D'Onta Foreman

CLE

10

73

Audric Estime

DEN

14

74

Isaac Guerendo

SF

9

75

Braelon Allen

NYJ

12

76

Chase Edmonds

TB

11

77

Deuce Vaughn

DAL

7

78

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

11

79

Ty Johnson

BUF

12

80

Emari Demercado

ARI

11

Now, let's take a look at the biggest potential running back values and risks based on who is ranked significantly ahead or below their current average draft position (ADP) values from FantasyPros.

Biggest Values by ADP

Zack Moss (Ranked RB20, ADP RB26)

I'm a big fan of Moss, who will now be the featured running back for the Bengals after a few years behind Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. Cincinnati should put points on the board and allow Moss plenty of red-zone touches, so I think he has a chance to break out in the stat sheets.

James Conner (Ranked RB21, ADP RB27)

Conner was a league winner late last season, but he doesn't come with his risks — most notably, injuries. The Cardinals also added rookie Trey Benson, which could hurt Conner's stock. Still, I have him ranked as a low-end RB2 rather than a flex starter. Just get Benson as insurance!

Nick Chubb (Ranked RB33, ADP RB42)

I might be a little higher on Chubb than most, but I have him ranked as a borderline RB3/flex. At RB42, he'd be a steal, even coming off a gruesome knee injury. Chubb obviously comes with a ton of risk, but getting him in the late middle rounds could make him a draft bargain, too.

Biggest Risks by ADP

Aaron Jones (Ranked RB25, ADP RB18)

Jones was phenomenal down the stretch in what would be his final season in Green Bay, but his overall totals weren't great. He missed six games due to injuries, finished as the RB37 in total points and the RB26 on a points-per-game basis. Now, entering his age-29, he's a high-end flex at best.

David Montgomery (Ranked RB27, ADP RB19)

I was big on Montgomery last season, and he made good with a solid season for the Lions and fantasy fans. However, you have to wonder if he'll receive the same sort of workload after the emergence of Jahmry Gibbs. I like him as a flex option, but RB19 is too high for me.

Jaylen Warren (Ranked RB34, ADP RB24)

I actually like Warren a lot, but I'm not projecting him to be a low RB2 while he's splitting the workload with Najee Harris. Instead, I like him more as a flex starter who could have weekly standalone value even in a committee. In reality, I think Warren will be the better draft bargain, ahead of Harris.

Published
Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

Home/FANTASY