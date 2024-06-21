Top 80 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2024
If you're a fantasy football junkie (and you are if you're reading this article), then you know the arrival of the summer means it's time to start preparing. That means ... rankings!
Here are my initial fantasy football rankings for every position, and now it's time to dig a little bit deeper into each fantasy lineup position.
Running back used to be the most important position in fantasy football. And while it still holds a high level of value, it's not what it used to be with the emergence of the NFL passing game and in turn, wide receivers. So let's take a look at the running back rankings, as well as who some of the top values and busts are for 2024.
2024 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rank
Player
Team
Bye Week
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
9
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
12
3
Breece Hall
NYJ
12
4
Saquon Barkley
PHI
5
5
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
5
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
14
7
Travis Etienne
JAX
12
8
Kyren Williams
LAR
6
9
Josh Jacobs
GB
10
10
Derrick Henry
BAL
14
11
Rachaad White
TB
11
12
Isiah Pacheco
KC
6
13
De'Von Achane
MIA
6
14
James Cook
BUF
12
15
Alvin Kamara
NO
12
16
Ken Walker
SEA
10
17
Joe Mixon
HOU
14
18
D'Andre Swift
CHI
7
19
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
14
20
Zack Moss
CIN
12
21
James Conner
ARI
11
22
Zamir White
LV
10
23
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
11
24
Aaron Jones
MIN
6
26
Raheem Mostert
MIA
6
26
David Montgomery
DET
5
27
Najee Harris
PIT
9
28
Tony Pollard
TEN
5
29
Austin Ekeler
WAS
14
30
Javonte Williams
DEN
14
31
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
14
32
Devin Singletary
NYG
11
33
Nick Chubb
CLE
10
34
Jaylen Warren
PIT
9
35
Tyjae Spears
TEN
5
36
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
7
37
Trey Benson
ARI
11
38
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
12
39
Gus Edwards
LAC
5
40
Jerome Ford
CLE
10
41
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
10
42
Chase Brown
CIN
12
43
Blake Corum
LAR
6
44
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
5
45
Ty Chandler
MIN
6
46
Rico Dowdle
DAL
7
47
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
11
48
Antonio Gibson
NE
14
49
Alexander Mattison
LV
10
50
Kendre Miller
NO
12
51
Bucky Irving
TB
11
52
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
14
53
Kimani Vidal
LAC
5
54
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
10
55
Ray Davis
BUF
12
56
Kenneth Gainwell
PHI
5
57
Elijah Mitchell
SF
9
58
Khalil Herbert
CHI
7
59
Jaylen Wright
MIA
6
60
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
14
61
Miles Sanders
CAR
11
62
Dameon Pierce
HOU
14
63
Samaje Perine
DEN
14
64
Roschon Johnson
CHI
7
65
Israel Abanikanda
NYJ
12
66
D'Ernest Johnson
JAX
12
67
Evan Hull
IND
14
68
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KC
6
69
AJ Dillon
GB
10
70
Justice Hill
BAL
14
71
Jamaal Williams
NO
12
72
D'Onta Foreman
CLE
10
73
Audric Estime
DEN
14
74
Isaac Guerendo
SF
9
75
Braelon Allen
NYJ
12
76
Chase Edmonds
TB
11
77
Deuce Vaughn
DAL
7
78
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
11
79
Ty Johnson
BUF
12
80
Emari Demercado
ARI
11
Now, let's take a look at the biggest potential running back values and risks based on who is ranked significantly ahead or below their current average draft position (ADP) values from FantasyPros.
Biggest Values by ADP
Zack Moss (Ranked RB20, ADP RB26)
I'm a big fan of Moss, who will now be the featured running back for the Bengals after a few years behind Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. Cincinnati should put points on the board and allow Moss plenty of red-zone touches, so I think he has a chance to break out in the stat sheets.
James Conner (Ranked RB21, ADP RB27)
Conner was a league winner late last season, but he doesn't come with his risks — most notably, injuries. The Cardinals also added rookie Trey Benson, which could hurt Conner's stock. Still, I have him ranked as a low-end RB2 rather than a flex starter. Just get Benson as insurance!
Nick Chubb (Ranked RB33, ADP RB42)
I might be a little higher on Chubb than most, but I have him ranked as a borderline RB3/flex. At RB42, he'd be a steal, even coming off a gruesome knee injury. Chubb obviously comes with a ton of risk, but getting him in the late middle rounds could make him a draft bargain, too.
Biggest Risks by ADP
Aaron Jones (Ranked RB25, ADP RB18)
Jones was phenomenal down the stretch in what would be his final season in Green Bay, but his overall totals weren't great. He missed six games due to injuries, finished as the RB37 in total points and the RB26 on a points-per-game basis. Now, entering his age-29, he's a high-end flex at best.
David Montgomery (Ranked RB27, ADP RB19)
I was big on Montgomery last season, and he made good with a solid season for the Lions and fantasy fans. However, you have to wonder if he'll receive the same sort of workload after the emergence of Jahmry Gibbs. I like him as a flex option, but RB19 is too high for me.
Jaylen Warren (Ranked RB34, ADP RB24)
I actually like Warren a lot, but I'm not projecting him to be a low RB2 while he's splitting the workload with Najee Harris. Instead, I like him more as a flex starter who could have weekly standalone value even in a committee. In reality, I think Warren will be the better draft bargain, ahead of Harris.