Fab's Ultimate, All-Time Fantasy Football Super Bowl Starting Lineup

Super Bowl LX is upon us, as the Seahawks and the Patriots will battle it out for the right to hoist the highly coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy as the 2025 champions. According to regulated sportsbooks, approximately $1.5 billion in wagers are projected for the game.

Many of the bets will be player props, which are all based on stats.

So, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look back at the best statistical efforts in the first 59 Super Bowls. To tie things into our great world of fantasy football, I’ve broken them down into lineups. Also, just one player can fill one spot, so guys like Jerry Rice, who holds several records for Super Bowl greatness, can only be used in one lineup.

I hope you’ll enjoy this look back at the best of the best from Super Bowl lore!

Ultimate Fantasy Football Super Bowl Lineup

QB: Steve Young vs. San Diego Chargers (Super Bowl XXIX): Young’s stat line in this Super Bowl is the biggest ever for a quarterback, as he posted 325 passing yards, 49 rushing yards and six touchdowns. That was good for a record 41.9 fantasy points.

RB: James White vs. Atlanta Falcons (Super Bowl LI): White scored the most points ever in a Super Bowl, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and scoring three touchdowns against the Falcons. In all, he scored 47.9 fantasy points in the epic comeback.

RB: Roger Craig vs. Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl XIX): Craig would have been a star had fantasy football been popular in the 1980s. He posted a huge stat line in a win over the Dolphins, totaling 135 scrimmage yards, three touchdowns and 38.5 points.

WR: Jerry Rice vs. San Diego Chargers (Super Bowl XXIX): The all-time GOAT at wide receiver, Rice posted 10 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over the Chargers. In all, he finished with a receiver-record 43.9 fantasy points.

WR: Ricky Sanders vs. Denver Broncos (Super Bowl XXII): Sanders went nuclear versus the Broncos, posting nine catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns to finish with 39.9 points, the most for a wide receiver not named Rice in Super Bowl history.

TE: Dan Ross vs. San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XVI): Ross went off against the Niners, catching 11 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His 33.4 points are the most scored by a tight end in a Super Bowl, and that record still stands 44 years later.

FLEX: Xavier Worthy vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl LIX): Worthy had eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Eagles. His 35.7 points is the fifth-most from a wideout in Super Bowl history, behind Rice (three times) and Sanders.

K: Jake Elliott vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LIX): Elliot hit four field goals, including three from at least 48 yards, and finished with 18 fantasy points against the Chiefs last season. In leagues with fractional scoring, Elliott posted 21.5 points.

DST: Buccaneers defense vs. Oakland Raiders (Super Bowl XXXVII): Tampa Bay’s DST scored a Super Bowl record three touchdowns. The Buccaneers also recorded five interceptions and an incredible 33 fantasy points.

The Next-Best Super Bowl Lineup

QB: Jalen Hurts vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LVII): Hurts nearly surpassed Young’s record for quarterback fantasy points, scoring 41.2 against the Chiefs. He threw for 304 yards and one score, rushed for another 70 yards and three touchdowns.

RB: Marcus Allen vs. Washington Redskins (Super Bowl XVIII): Allen rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, scoring 33.9 fantasy points. His biggest run was one of the best in a Super Bowl; a 74-yard dash where he reversed course and scored.

RB: Terrell Davis vs. Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl XXXII): Davis posted a huge line against the Packers, rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns in a 31–24 win. Davis, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, finished with 34.5 points.

WR: Max McGee vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl I): McGee’s Super Bowl story is infamous, but he still had a huge game, posting seven catches, 138 yards, two touchdowns and finishing with 32.8 fantasy points in a 35–10 win.

WR: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XLIII): In one of the most thrilling and memorable Super Bowls, Fitzgerald put up seven catches, 127 yards, a pair of touchdowns and scored 31.6 fantasy points in a thrilling loss to the Steelers.

TE: Rob Gronkowski vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl LII): It’s no surprise to see Gronkowski in one of these great all-time Super Bowl lineups. He had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Eagles, finishing with 32.6 points.

FLEX: Timmy Smith vs. Denver Broncos (Super Bowl XXII): Smith busted out for a record 202 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 34.3 fantasy points in a win over the Broncos. What is wild about Smith is that his NFL career was otherwise unimpressive.

K: Don Chandler vs. Oakland Raiders (Super Bowl II): Chandler connected on field goals of 39, 20, 43 and 31 yards with three extra points, in Green Bay’s 33–14 win over the Raiders. In all, Chandler finished with 15 points and 17.3 in fractional leagues.

DST: Bears defense vs. New England Patriots (Super Bowl XX): Buddy Ryan’s famous 46 defense put a beating on the Patriots, recording seven sacks, two picks, four fumble recoveries and a touchdown in a 46–10 win. Chicago scored 25 fantasy points.

