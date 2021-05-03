Three-Time Indy 500 Winner Bobby Unser Dies at 87

NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Bobby Unser, Three-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner, Dies at 87

Author:
Publish date:

Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, has died. He was 87.

He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico of natural causes, The Indianapolis Speedway said Monday. Unser won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

His younger brother, Al, is one of only three four-time Indy 500 winners in race history. Al Unser won the race in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987. The Unser family tradition stretched to Al Unser’s son, Al Unser Jr., who won the Indy 500 in 1992 and 1994.

Bobby Unser was born Feb. 20, 1934, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but moved with his family as a child to New Mexico. His father owned a garage along Route 66 so he and his brother grew up tooling around in old jalopies before he began his racing career in 1949 at Roswell New Mexico Speedway.

After two years in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1955 — a stint for which he was always proud — Unser turned to racing full time and became one of the greatest racers in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history.

He was one of just 10 drivers to win the 500 at least three times and Unser and Rick Mears are the only drivers to win the 500 in three different decades. Unser was one of six members of the Unser family to race in the Indianapolis 500.

His final Indy 500 victory in 1981 came in a Roger Penske entry in one of the most controversial and contentious outcomes. Unser beat Mario Andretti by 5.18 seconds, but officials ruled Unser passed cars illegally while exiting the pit lane under caution — drawing a penalty that docked him one position and moved Andretti to the win.

Penske and Unser appealed. After a lengthy process, the penalty was rescinded in October of that year. It was the 35th and final victory of Unser’s career.

At Indianapolis, Unser produced 10 top-10 finishes in 19 career starts. He led in 10 races for a total of 440 laps, which to this day ranks 10th on the all-time list.

After his driving career, Unser moved to broadcasting and won an Emmy Award as part of the ABC Sports broadcast team for “Outstanding Live Sports Special” for its coverage of the 1989 Indianapolis 500.

Unser is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Bobby Jr. and Robby; and daughters Cindy and Jeri.

More from SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

MLB-Power-Rankings-Brewers-Tatis
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Finally Dethroned

Los Angeles has lost three consecutive series for the first time since 2017, and have accordingly relinquished their stranglehold on our power rankings.

The 104th Indy 500
Formula1

Three-Time Indy 500 Winner Bobby Unser Dies at 87

The Indianapolis Speedway announced Monday that three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser has died of natural causes at his home in New Mexico.

The six Premier League clubs that tried to join a Super League
Play
Soccer

English FA to Consider Sanctions for Six Super League Clubs

The English Football Association has opened an inquiry into the six Premier League teams that committed to forming the Super League.

Old Trafford protests
Play
Soccer

Man United Assisting Police to Identify Violent Protestors

Protests outside of Old Trafford on Sunday caused Manchester United's match against Liverpool to be postponed to a date yet to be announced.

alex-rodriguez
Play
Extra Mustard

Alex Rodriguez Wants Player Penalized for Hitting Home Runs

Alex Rodriguez says Mets should penalize Francisco Lindor if he hits more than 20 home runs.

Manchester United fans protest the Glazers' ownership
Play
Soccer

Man United Fans' Protests Are Part of a Larger, Complex Picture

Man United fans' frustration with the Glazers' ownership is nothing new, and while Super League backlash has taken things to another level, the root causes go well beyond that.

Still of Ja Morant in his new docuseries "Promise Land"
NBA

Ja Morant's Docuseries ‘Promise Land’ Showcases His Rapid Rise

Morant's docuseries chronicles his rise from unknown prospect to rising NBA star.

Fox's Aqib Talib
Play
Extra Mustard

Aqib Talib's Honesty, Authenticity Make Him a Breath of Fresh Air

Aqib Talib reveals his Fox salary, says mock drafts are BS, raves about Peyton Manning.