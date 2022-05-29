Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso

Monaco Grand Prix Delayed Due to Rainy Conditions

MONACO (AP) — The start of the Monaco Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain.

The field initially lined up and completed a delayed formation lap behind the safety car. But drivers climbed from their cars when he rain began to fall harder and it became clear Sunday’s start would be delayed.

The drivers sheltered in their garages as teams used makeshift tents to protect the cars.

Charles Leclerc was to lead the field at the start of his home race. He won the pole and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. is set to start alongside him on the grid.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After two days of steady sunshine, heavy rains arrived in Monaco around 20 minutes before the scheduled start. The FIA made the call to delay the start as the cars were not prepared with the tires needed to start under wet conditions.

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The outside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Sports

Barclays Stampede Injures 10 After False Reports of Active Shooter

Fans rushed out of the stadium believing they were in danger.

By Daniel Chavkin
john-skipper-espn
Tech & Media

Former ESPN President Offers Take on Brady's Fox Contract

Is the GOAT worth a $375 million broadcasting deal?

By Michael Shapiro
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Celtics vs. Heat: Seven Questions on Game 7

Who will advance to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals? Here’s the full breakdown.

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni
Giants designated hitter Joc Pederson (23) walks back to the dugout after striking out.
MLB

Pederson Pulls Out Receipts to Show Group Text Exchange With Pham

The Giants outfielder offered some background into his ordeal with the Reds outfielder.

By Jelani Scott
Elizabeth Cambage of Australia BASKET BALL : Bresil Vs Australie - TQO - 09/02/2020 RomainLongieras/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
WNBA

Report: WNBA Star Cambage Directed Racial Slur at Nigerian Players

The Australian center was involved in an incident during a scrimmage with Nigeria prior to her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Antonio Brown Says He Won’t Play in NFL Next Season

The free-agent receiver seems content with staying at home for the 2022 season.

By Jelani Scott
May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) watches the field against the Kansas City Royals before the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

White Sox’s La Russa Says He Disagrees With Kapler’s Anthem Protest

The Giants manager announced his protest in response to a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas earlier this week.

By Jelani Scott
May 27, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; People visit and leave flowers at the white memorial crosses remember the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in the town square in Uvalde, Texas. Each cross has one of the names of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Play
WNBA

Sun, Mystics Use Social Media to Raise Awareness About Gun Violence

The two WNBA teams will share facts aimed at taking action toward gun violence during Saturday’s matchup.

By Wilton Jackson