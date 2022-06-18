Mick Schumacher Records Best Qualifying Result in His F1 Career

It’s no secret that Mick Schumacher has struggled this season.

The 23-year-old has been in two jaw-dropping wrecks, one during the second round of qualifying in Saudi Arabia that sent him to the hospital “for further precautionary check-ups” and another in Monaco that split his car into two. The crashes reportedly cost Haas F1 millions, leading to team boss Guenther Steiner warning him that the wrecks “cannot continue.”

Schumacher listened, snagging his best Formula One qualifying result for the Canadian Grand Prix—P6. He and teammate Kevin Magnussen will lock out the third row, making them the only team to have both drivers in the top six this weekend.

It’s the first time Schumacher has qualified above P10, the highest last year being a P14 start. The young German has had big shoes to fill as his father is seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen took pole while Alpine’s Fernando Alonso will start second. Carlos Sainz is P3 with Lewis Hamilton next to him on the second row. It’s been nearly a decade since Alonso last started in the front row.

Mick Schumacher has yet to score points for Haas F1 this season but could the P6 start give him the confidence and edge he needs?

