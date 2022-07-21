Ferrari Weighing Taking Engine Penalty in France, Carlos Sainz Says

Ferrari is still deciding whether to put in a new power unit and take the penalty for Carlos Sainz’s car at the French Grand Prix, the Spaniard said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old’s car caught on fire after the engine failed during the Austrian Grand Prix, and now the team is deciding whether to fit his vehicle with a fresh power unit. This would result in a grid penalty similar to what his teammate Charles Leclerc endured in Canada.

According to formula1.com, Sainz has already used the maximum amount of internal combustion engines, turbochargers and MGU-Hs that F1 drivers are allotted each season, which is three. The Austrian Grand Prix marked his fourth DNF in 11 races, the halfway mark of the season.

“It’s still under evaluation, we are still looking at all the available options,” Sainz said, per formula1.com, when he was asked about whether an engine swap was imminent. “We also need to see a bit how the overtaking is here, how everything comes into play you know with the heat, the tires and we will take a decision but obviously there is a chance it will happen.”

Ferrari is able to delay the penalty if they use engine components from its pool. But F1 is expected to face its hottest temperatures thus far in 2022 while in France, which puts additional strain on the engine.

First and second practice are scheduled for 8 and 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

