For the first time since confirming his jump from Alpine to Aston Martin next season, Fernando Alonso spoke with the media, answering a slew of questions concerning how the deal came to be.

He will be moving from a team currently competing for fourth in the constructors’ championship to one that’s ranked ninth, but as Alonso said, “I think for sure there is some risk in every decision you make in Formula One. No one has the crystal ball to guess the future. At the same time, in Formula One, or any sport, you win or you don’t. It doesn’t matter to be fourth or ninth or 13th, you are first or you are not winning.”

He continued, “I felt that within the possibilities that I had on the table for next year, I felt that this was the right one and the project has some ingredients for the future and ones that are normally synonymous with success in F1—when you invest and you have the best people. Let’s see if we can shortcut that time as much as possible and make Aston Martin first as soon as possible.”

A factor in the leap is that he felt more wanted and appreciated at Aston Martin. He was only offered a one-year contract from Alpine, per team principal Otmar Szafnauer, but it was more than just the length.

“We were moving around in different things (in the Alpine contract negotiations) and we were not maybe agreeing on the principles,” he said. “It’s not only what you agree in terms of duration of the contract, it is also the trust that you feel and how you feel wanted in a place, you know, and if it was just a temporary thing or facts on a timed watch that they are happy with.

“It was always a strange feeling and, as I said, I felt like it was the right decision to move to Aston because they seemed to really want me and appreciate every performance I put in in the last few years.”

Alonso also addressed why Szafnauer did not know about the move until the official press release. The driver did inform Alpine’s senior management but not the team boss.

“It’s true, Otmar probably didn’t know anything but I informed (Alpine CEO) Laurent Rossi, (Renault Group) president Luca de Meo, my mechanics and my engineers before any announcement,” he said. “All the people that were involved in the negotiations were informed before any announcement from Aston Martin.

“Otmar was not involved in the negotiations and yes, probably, Laurent and Luca didn’t call him before the announcement and he was surprised by that. But all the people that I’d been negotiating with, they were informed before any announcement about my move to Aston. And with my mechanics and my engineers, I took my time to inform them before any announcement.”

Alonso will fill the vacant seat left by Sebastian Vettel, who announced he would retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 campaign. A day after Alonso’s move was announced, Alpine said reserve driver Oscar Piastri would be a part of the 2023 F1 driver lineup alongside Esteban Ocon. However, the 21-year-old posted on Twitter hours later, “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

It’s been reported that Piastri committed its future to McLaren, who announced on Wednesday that it and Daniel Ricciardo “mutually agreed” it would be best for him to leave at the end of the season. Piastri’s move is subject to the FIA’s contract recognition board, and there is a hearing next week.

