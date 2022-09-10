Williams Racing announced Saturday that reserve driver Nyck de Vries will make his Formula One race debut at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend as he replaces Alex Albon.

In a statement, the team said, “after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis.” Albon tweeted that he is having surgery but listed “weight reduction for Singapore” and “cool scars” as positives for the situation.

The 26-year-old looked poised to have a standout weekend after finishing 10th in second practice and 11th in the first thanks to Williams’ straight-line speed.

De Vries won Formula 2 in 2019 and Formula E in ’21. He was in Monza after competing in first practice with Aston Martin, and according to ESPN, his name is in the running for a possible F1 seat next season as Williams has yet to confirm its ’23 driver lineup. Albon signed an extension, but there’s uncertainty around teammate Nicholas Latifi.

