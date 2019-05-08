FOX Sports announced plans on Wednesday to launch an app this fall that will allow some fans in the United States to bet on sporting events.

In a partnership with The Stars Group, the media company will release two different products under the FOX Bet umbrella for users. The first will be a nationwide free game that awards cash prizes to users who correctly predict the outcome of games. The second product, which will be named FOX Bet, will allow users to place real money wagers on sporting events in states with legalized gambling.

"FOX Sports is already synonymous with the best live sports events in the country and now we are expanding the way we immerse fans in the sports culture they love," said Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer of FOX Sports. " Digital sports wagering represents a growing market opportunity that allows us to diversify our revenue streams, connect directly with consumers and expand the reach of the FOX Sports brand."