Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games at multiple times this season, the league announced on Friday.

The NFL said it did not uncover any evidence during its investigation that inside information was used or any games were compromised. The league also does not believe that any of Shaw's teammates, coaches or other players were aware of his betting.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Shaw, who is currently on injured reserve, can petition for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021. He can also appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days, per the collective bargaining agreement.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances." NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The MMQB's Albert Breer reports Shaw was also found to have gambled on college football and college basketball.

The Bengals selected Shaw in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. After playing in Cincinnati for three years, he split last season with the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Arizona signed Shaw in March and placed him on injured reserve in August when he hurt his shoulder against the Chargers in the preseason.