There are only five games on Saturday’s NBA slate, but there’s still a good opportunity to make some money.



Here are our two NBA experts’ best bets from the hardwood.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers 1st Half -6.5

The Cavaliers have lost nine of their last 10 games and don’t look like they will be getting better anytime soon. There have been reports that the players are at odds with first-year head coach John Beilein over his college coaching style. The 76ers are rolling along, playing solid basketball and getting prepared for a second-half run. Philadelphia is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 teams, not to mention the 76ers are undefeated at home this season. This game opened up at 12 and has not moved off that number. This game will not be heavily bet, so the number should hold steady. I don’t mind laying the full game with the better team in Philly, but I would rather lay the shorter number in the first half and get it over with.—Corey Parson

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: Over 208.5 Points

The Knicks are basically hitting reset on the season after firing head coach David Fizdale. The Knicks’ problems are much bigger than Fizdale, but he has to be responsible for the lack of development of the Knicks’ young players. The Pacers are only a 5.5-point favorite tonight but that’s likely because they are coming off a back-to-back. I have no lean on the spread, but I love betting totals when the opening number rises—we have hit those twice this week, so let’s try it one more time this evening.—Corey Parson

Spread: 76ers -11 (-110) | Cavaliers +11 (-110)

Moneyline: 76ers -550 | Cavaliers +800

Total Points: 213.5 O/U (-110)

CLE vs. PHI Last 10: 76ers 6-4 SU | 3-7 ATS | 4-6 UNDER

Game Details: 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Cleveland Overall: 5-16 SU | 8-11-2 ATS | Fifth Central Division

Struggling through another dismal season, Cleveland has lost five straight. Not competitive in most of their recent contests, the Cavaliers are 1-11 SU and 3-9 ATS over the last 12 games. Middle of the pack on defense, allowing 111.9 PPG, Cleveland is third-to-last in scoring 103.3 PPG on offense. The Cavs closed out a 1-5 slide at home with a 93-87 loss to Orlando last night.

Philadelphia Overall: 15-7 SU | 9-12-1 ATS | Third Atlantic Division

Aiming to rebound following a 119-113 loss in Washington on Thursday, Philadelphia returns home looking to extend its perfect 10-0 SU record at Wells Fargo Center this season. Against the spread, the numbers aren’t as good as the 76ers are 5-5 over 10 home games. Tied for fifth overall by allowing 104.4 PPG on defense, the 76ers are averaging just 108.8 PPG on offense.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Final Thoughts and Prediction

Meeting for the third of four contests this season, Philadelphia covered with a 114-95 win in Cleveland but failed to cover during a 98-97 win at home. The 76ers are 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS over the last seven contests. Following an embarrassing stumble against Washington, Philadelphia will be motivated to put up a better effort. Lay the line and take the 76ers.

Pick: 76ers -11—Roy Larking

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -11 (-110) | Suns +11 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets -550 | Suns +425

Total Points: 240.5 O/U (-110)

PHO vs. HOU Last 10: Rockets 10-0 SU | 5-5 ATS | 6-4 UNDER

Game Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - Toyota Center in Houston, TX

Phoenix Overall: 10-11 SU | 12-9 ATS | Third Pacific Division

Struggling, during a 3-7 recent slide, Phoenix heads to Houston after a 139-132 double-overtime win in New Orleans on Thursday. Competitive on the road, the Suns are 5-4 SU and 6-3 ATS as visitors. While strong on offense, sitting fifth overall with 115.6 PPG, the defense is lacking as Phoenix allows 114.1 PPG. The Suns are 4-1 ATS during the last five overall versus Houston.

Houston Overall: 14-7 SU | 11-10 ATS | Second Southwest Division

Houston returns home following a 135-133 OT loss in San Antonio on Tuesday and a 119-109 win in Toronto on Thursday. Snapping a run of 19 straight games, James Harden failed to lead the Rockets in scoring for just the second time this season during the victory over the Raptors. Houston ranks second in scoring (120.8) but the defense is 25, giving up 115.2 PPG.

Suns vs. Rockets Final Thoughts and Prediction

During the first of four meetings this season, Phoenix is looking to snap an 11-game losing streak versus Houston. Harden and Russell Westbrook account for half of the points Houston has scored this season. After a 9-2 season start, Phoenix is on a 3-7 ATS slide. Houston is the opposite, starting at 3-7 but going 8-3 recently. The OVER is very tempting in this contest.

Pick: Rockets -11—Roy Larking

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

Spread: Jazz -12.5 (-110) | Grizzlies +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Jazz -950 | Grizzlies +625

Total Points: 218 O/U (-110)

MEM vs. UTA Last 10: Grizzlies 5-5 SU | 7-3 ATS | 6-4 UNDER

Details: 10:00 p.m. ET - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis Overall: 6-15 SU | 8-13 ATS | Fourth Southwest Division

Memphis heads to Utah having lost eight of its last nine games. Playing the first of four on the road, the Grizzlies fell 109-66 in Chicago on Wednesday. While Memphis has struggled on offense, 19th in scoring at 108.5 PPG, the Grizzlies 27th-ranked defense is worse, allowing 116.5 PPG. Memphis is 3-5 SU and ATS on the road this year and has covered during its last five games in Utah.

Utah Overall: 12-10 SU 8-14 ATS | Second Northwest Division

Out to a decent 11-5 start, Utah has stumbled during a 1-5 recent slide. The lone win was a 103-94 decision over these same Grizzlies in Memphis eight days ago. The five losses were against teams with a combined 84-27 record, including a 121-96 loss at home versus the Lakers on Wednesday. The Jazz have posted a solid 8-2 SU record at home, but are just 4-6 ATS as hosts.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Final Thoughts and Prediction

After battling five of the NBA’s top-ten teams, the Jazz face lighter competition here. However, the Grizzlies won both contests (110-100 and 96-88) played in Utah last season. The Jazz have won by 12 or more points just three times this season. Memphis has lost eight games by 12+ points this season, but just two were during the last seven. Take the points and back Memphis.

Pick: Grizzlies +12.5—Roy Larking

Parson’s NBA Season Record: 34-34

Larking’s NBA Season Record: 3-3