We have a nine-game NBA slate to start our professional basketball betting week. The Clippers and Pacers meet in Indiana for what should be the most competitive game of the evening. The Bucks go for win number 15 in a row vs. the Magic in Milwaukee. The Celtics are laying a big number at home vs. the struggling Cavs. We have three games tonight with implied totals over 226. We could also see Ja Morant and Gordon Hayward back on the court today. Let's get to the best bets.

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks: Magic +12.5

The Milwaukee Bucks are shooting for win No. 15 in a row at home this evening. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 9. Today is Dec. 9. Not only are the Bucks beating teams, for the most part they are blowing the competition out. Milwaukee has successfully laid points in four of its last five games. Milwaukee is living up to its lofty preseason expectations. The Bucks’ opponent tonight, the Magic, has quietly turned its season around. Orlando has won four games in a row, and while the level of competition hasn't been the toughest, the Magic are a confident bunch right now. Orlando is 5-5 against the spread in 10 road games this season. This game opened up at 12 and has since pushed up to 12.5, in most cases this game may hit 13 or 13.5, but with Monday Night Football on tonight, there will not be much action on this contest or at least not enough to shade the line even more. The Bucks are great and should very well win this game, but Orlando will be competitive and cover this big spread.

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Grizzlies +3

Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant is expecting to make his return to the lineup tonight in the Bay Area vs. the Warriors. Both Memphis and Golden State have struggled recently— the Warriors are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games while Memphis is 1-9 in its last 10. Both of these teams are looking forward to the NBA lottery next summer. The Warriors only have two wins at the Chase Center this season, their new building has been a house of horrors. Memphis, on the other hand, does have a few impressive wins this season. The Grizzlies have victories over the Timberwolves, Jazz, Spurs, and Nets, as Memphis plays better vs. good teams. The Warriors may not be a good team this season, but this is still a big spot for the young Grizzlies. Golden State should not be laying points in this game or any game. I will take Memphis to cover easily and I would drip on the moneyline.

Season Record: 35-35