Buckle up college football fans, it’s that time of year again. Bowl season is finally here and it’s time to start making money over the holidays! Over the last five weeks, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is currently on a red-hot 12-2 ATS (86%) run on all football plays.

Bahamas Bowl

Moneyline: Buffalo: (-250) | Charlotte: (+200)

Spread: BUF: -6.5 (-110) | CHA: +6.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 51.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: BUF: 67% | CHA: 33%

Game Info: December 20th, 2019 2pm EST / 11am PST | ESPN

The 2019 college football bowl season officially kicks off on Friday afternoon with an intriguing matchup. The line has steadily ticked up from its opening of Buffalo as 4.5-point favorites after strong public support in favor of the Bulls. According to the ‘Whispers’ out in Vegas, the sharps are siding with the squares and are laying the points with Buffalo driving the line up to nearly a full touchdown (-6.5) in favor of the Bulls.

Buffalo (7-5 SU, 7-5 ATS) who is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games will be looking to end their season winning six of their last seven games SU. Charlotte (7-5 SU, 6-6 ATS) will be looking to end their season on a six-game winning streak in the school’s first-ever bowl game in program history.

The sharps are expecting Buffalo to lean heavily on a potent Bulls rushing attack led by two 1,000-yard rushers (Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks) and a dominant offensive line. On the other side of the ball it will be difficult for Charlotte, who allowed 32.5 points per game, to slow down Buffalo in this one. Lay the 6.5 with confidence.

The Play: Buffalo -6.5

Trends:

Charlotte is 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Buffalo is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games overall

Buffalo is 7-3 ATS in its last ten games overall

The over is 9-1-1 in Bulls last eleven vs. a team with a winning record

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Moneyline: Kent State: (+200) | Utah State: (-240)

Spread: KST: +6.5 (-110) | Utah State: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 67.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 67.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: KST: 37% | UST: 63%

Game Info: December 20th, 2019 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST | ESPN2

The line for Friday night’s kickoff has steadily ticked down from its opening of Utah State as 9-point favorites despite strong public support in favor of the Aggies. According to the ‘Whispers’ out in Vegas, the sharps are against the squares and are grabbing the points with Kent State dropping the line down to less than a touchdown (+6.5).

Kent State (6-6 SU, 8-4 ATS) who is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games will be looking to end their season on a five-game SU winning streak. Utah State (7-5 SU, 7-5 ATS) will be looking to end 2019 on a high note.

Utah State will have the edge at quarterback with highly regarded NFL prospect Jordan Love--who will be playing in his final collegiate game. Love, who recently was cited for possession of a controlled substance, has decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The sharps think that Kent State, who rebounded from a dismal 2-10 campaign in 2018, will be motivated to end 2019 with their first winning season since 2012. The off-the-field issues could be a distraction for Love and Utah State, grab the points in this matchup. (Buy the hook if possible and lay the added juice).

The Play: Kent State +7 (-120) (Buy the hook)

Trends:

Utah State is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 non-conference games

Utah State is 17-8 ATS in its last 25 games overall

Kent State is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 games overall

Kent State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games as an underdog

CFB Season Record: 14-18