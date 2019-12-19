Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday features a 10-game NHL slate, with a pair of teams playing in their second game in as many nights. The Blackhawks and Avalanche faced each other in Chicago on Wednesday night and now Chicago heads out on the road to play in Winnipeg and the Avalanche head home to take on the Hurricanes. Also on the schedule, the Islanders and Bruins meet in a battle of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and there’s an all-Canadian battle in Calgary as the Flames host the Canadiens.

There’s plenty to wager on, but let’s take a closer look at two games in particular. Here are my two best bets for Thursday:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Canadiens (+120)

Let’s ride Carey Price’s hot streak another night, shall we? Montreal’s goaltender has been sensational lately, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in December. He hasn’t allowed more than two goals in any of his last five starts.

After going on a scoring frenzy to start the month, the Flames’ offense has gone cold in the last two games with one combined goal against the Hurricanes and Penguins. Considering their season-long scoring issues prior to the start of the month, this is concerning. As is the fact that a couple of the Canadiens’ big-name players have found a recent scoring touch during a 4-1-0 run. Tomas Tatar is currently on a four-game goal streak and a five-game point streak. Shea Weber also has a four-game point streak.

The Canadiens have been a strong road team this season with an 8-4-3 record and already have win No. 1 under their belts to begin their season-long seven-game road trip. Expect Price to stay hot and douse the Flames as the Habs continue their pre-Christmas tour of Western Canada.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Knights (-140)

The Golden Knights are starting to play better hockey lately, winning three straight and four of their last five. The first game of a brief two-game road trip starts in Vancouver, a team they just throttled 6-3 at home four days ago.

The Golden Knights have found some offense lately, scoring 19 goals in their last five games. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be in net for Vegas. He’s lost only one of the four games he’s played since returning to the team on December 10.

Vancouver comes into this game with everything inversely flipped. The Canucks have lost three in a row and four of five as their offense has completely dried up. They have a grand total of eight goals in their last five games and have allowed more than twice as many (17) pucks to enter their own net.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is 1-5 in December. Aside from his sterling shutout of the Hurricanes last Thursday, he has an .891 save percentage in all other games this month. Those trends aren’t favorable for the Canucks. Expect Vegas to add to their winning streak on Thursday night.

Season Record: 15-12-1 (+2.36 units)