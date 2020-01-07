Six games on the NBA slate tonight, and I will be honest, it's gonna be a tough night to get it right. The Raptors are a 2.5-point home favorite over the Trail Blazers, which sounds good but everyone on the Raptors is hurt and the Trail Blazers stink.

Oklahoma City is a short road favorite vs. the Nets. The Thunder are a good team, on the season they are 24-12 against the spread. But I don't bet on short road favorites, I normally go the other way. The other way is the Nets, they haven't won a game in 2020. The Timberwolves and the Grizzlies meet tonight in Memphis, the Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns yet again, but they have won two in a row. Yet so have the Grizzlies, and I would lean with Ja and the Grizzlies, but the pick is not worthy of a being a best bet. The Suns host the Kings, and both of these teams can be difficult to read. The Suns are 6.5-point favorites, which seems high, but the Kings haven't been covering spreads of late and this just looks like a nasty game.

Finally, the Knicks are in L.A. to take on the Lakers. New York is 11-8 against the spread on the road this season, but the Lakers can easily drag the Knicks all around Staples Center. My best bet for the evening is what may be the least bet on contest of the night.

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers: Cavaliers +3.5

I don't see how the Pistons are favorites in this game, even though their opponent is the Cavs. Let's start with the Pistons. Blake Griffin will be out for the Pistons yet again tonight, reports are he may be done for the year. Detroit has two wins in its last 10 games. As a matter of fact, Detroit has had two losing streaks of five games this season. The Pistons are a lost franchise right now.

Things aren't going much better for the Cavs, as the older players are fed up and the younger players are trying to find a way in the league. The Cavs have won four of their last 10 games, but they are currently on a four-game losing streak. The Pistons do have a 30-plus-point win over the Cavs this season. But Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard and Markieff Morris all played that night, and none of those guys will be active this evening. The Pistons will be playing their sixth road game in a row this evening. There's no way they should be favorites. I will hold my nose while I put the bet in, but I'm going with the Cavs +3.5 and will drip on the moneyline.

Season Record: 48-44