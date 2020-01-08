Updated College Football National Championship Odds

The action out in Vegas has been heavy and completely one-sided ahead of Monday’s title game between LSU and Clemson. The line, which opened back on Dec. 28 with LSU as a 3.5-point favorite, has ballooned all the way up to -6 at nearly every shop around town by early Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State is coming off a complete throttling of the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Tigers (14-0 SU, 9-5 ATS) were dominant thanks to a spectacular seven-touchdown performance from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in a 63-28 win as 12.5-point favorites in the Peach Bowl. That most recent image, which is fresh in the minds of casual bettors, has led to heavy public steam pounding the line in LSU’s favor.

Clemson, who is in the national title game for the fourth time in five years, will be aiming for its second straight championship and third in four years under head coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers (14-0 SU, 11-3 ATS) needed a late fourth-quarter rally to take down Ohio State in a thrilling 29-23 victory as 2.5-point favorites in the Fiesta Bowl.

The most successful bettors out in Vegas, who nailed both LSU (-13.5) and Clemson (-2.5) in the College Football semifinals, have yet to jump in yet for Monday’s title game. The sharp information out in Vegas had yet another profitable weekend, smashing both of their NFL Wild Card wagers. The betting plays, supplied only to Sports Illustrated, remained red-hot after nailing both Tennessee (+5) and Seattle (-1.5) in the Wild Card round. Over the last two months, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 20-6-1 ATS (77%) run on all football plays. Be sure to be on the lookout for the NFL Divisional playoff and the college football championship betting plays later this week!

Championship Game

Moneyline: Clemson: (+190) | LSU: (-230)

Spread: Clemson: +6 (-110) | LSU: -6 (-110)

Total: 69.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 69.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: Clemson: 34% | LSU: 66%

Game Info: Jan. 13th, 2019 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST | ESPN