We have a big 10-game NBA slate tonight, but due to a number of injuries, it’s a real tough night to handicap the association. The Magic are laying 9.5 vs. the Wizards in Orlando. Bradley Beal may not suit up for Washington, but I still can’t lay that many points with the Magic. The Rockets are 8-point favorites in Atlanta, Westbrook is out for the Rockets plus they haven’t played since Friday night, so no bet for me.

There are a pair on marquee matchups on the slate. Miami and Indiana meet up in Indianapolis in a game that is basically a pick’em. If Malcolm Brogdon goes for the Pacers, I will side with Indiana. A teaser on either team should cash. The Nuggets and Mavericks meet in Dallas, and Kristaps Porzingis will be out for the Mavs. Denver plays its fifth straight road game tonight. If Dallas was at full strength I would lay the 3, but the Mavs aren’t, so once again no bet for me.

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans: Bulls 1st Half +2

The Chicago Bulls have played better than many people expected so far this season. The Bulls have an outside shot at being the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, though Chicago has struggled lately, losing four in a row. I’m not too worried about that since all four of those losses came vs. likely playoff teams. The Pelicans, who had so much promise coming into the season, have won six of their last 10. Out of those six wins, three came vs. non-playoff teams and one was against a Rockets team that didn’t have James Harden. The Bulls are 10-7 against the spread on the road this season. I’m playing the Bulls first half as my best bet. I’m not playing the whole game for fear of overtime or poor free-throw shooting down the stretch. I’ve been burnt by that a lot the past few weeks.

Season Record: 49-44