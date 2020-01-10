We have a big 10-game NBA slate to wager on this evening. Our two nationally televised games are the Pelicans facing the Knicks at MSG and the Mavericks hosting the Lakers in Dallas. I don't bet on Knicks games, but I think they will cover the spread this evening. The Lakers should get the victory over the Mavericks, but with Anthony Davis out, I'm gonna lay off. The Nets and Heat is another game that will be heavily bet on today. The Nets haven't won in god knows how long. But I don't bet on short road favorites, which the Heat are tonight, plus Miami is much better at home than it is on the road. The Pacers are in Chicago tonight and if Malcolm Brogdon is out for Indiana, I would put a half unit on the Bulls to cover the number.

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies: Spurs PK

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently one game out of the eighth spot in the Western Conference, which is pretty impressive for a team that everyone thought would be picking at the top of the draft this spring. Ja Morant is one of the most exciting young players in the game and is just about a lock for Rookie of the year. Memphis is on a three-game winning streak and has won six out of its last 10. The Grizzlies are 10-10 against the spread at home on the season. The Spurs started off the season slowly, but have played better as of late—they had a very impressive road victory over the Celtics in their last game.

These two teams played in Memphis on Dec. 23, the Spurs won that game by 30 points. San Antonio shot the ball very well that night, 67% from the field and 62% from three. That likely won't happen again tonight. This game opened up with the Spurs as a one-point favorite, the Spurs are now a pick'em at most shops. Sharp money on the Grizzlies has moved this line. The Grizzlies are a good up-and-coming young team but the Spurs seemed to have figured something out—in San Antonio's last 10 games the Spurs have a 15-point rod victory over the Celtics, a 22-point victory over the Bucks, a 27-point victory over the Pistons and a 30-point road victory over the Grizzlies.

Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns: Suns -3

I had big plans for the Suns this year, but unfortunately, their early-season fast start was just a tease. The Suns are the 14th seed in the West and it looks like there will not be postseason run in Phoenix this year. The Magic, on the other hand, are the seventh seed in the East and will definitely be playing in the postseason. Normally I would like Orlando is this spot, but the Magic are playing a road game without D.J. Augustin and Al-Farouq Aminu. Aaron Gordon is also questionable this evening. Augustin being out is the real problem. D.J. is the Magic's leader on offense, in most of the games they win at some point D.J. takes over and puts them over the top. Without him in the lineup, Orlando will struggle to score the ball.

Season Record: 51-44