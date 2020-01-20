Today is one of the best days on the NBA slate. The NBA celebrates MLK Day with a full slate of games that will keep fans and NBA bettors entertained. With any day like this, it's important not to get carried away and bet all the games, that's a good way to lose your bankroll. Here are my four best bets:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets: Thunder +7

The Rockets are going through their toughest stretch so far this season, they have lost their last three games in a row and have been defeated in four of their last five games— including a 21-point road loss vs. the Thunder. Oklahoma City comes into this game winners of six of its last 10. Billy Donovan has done a great job getting this bunch to play together after the roster was flipped upside down in the offseason. The thing I like the most about this Thunder team is how well it plays against the spread, the Thunder are 28-15 ATS on the season and they are even better against the spread on the road, where they have a 15-5 record. I like the Thunder to cover the 7.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies: Grizzlies -2.5, Over 239.5 Points

The Grizzlies are playing the best basketball in the league right now, they are on a seven-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10. Ja Morant is a -650 favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Jaren Jackson and Morant have great chemistry and the Grizzlies are one of the higher-scoring teams in the NBA, so it's been a very fun season so far in Memphis. The Pelicans have had their ups and downs this season, but they are also playing better as of late. New Orleans is 5-5 straight up in its last 10 games but it is 8-2 against the number in their last 10. But I'm sure the new-look Grizzlies will want to put on a show in front of a national audience today. I also like the over in this game, the Pelicans have gone over the number in each of their last 10 games, the oddsmakers can't set the number high enough for them.

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics: Celtics +2.5

I normally try to stay away from the mega-marquee nationally televised games, especially when they involve the Lakers or the Celtics. Well this game involves both, but it's a holiday so I'm down to have some have fun watching it. We all know how great the Lakers have been playing, it really looks like a two-team race in the Western Conference. Boston has struggled as of late, not only has it been due to injuries to key players but it has also played poorly. This game opened up with the Lakers as 1-point road favorites. We already know I don't bet short road favorites, but I also don't like betting against the Lakers. Since opening this number has really bounced around, I have seen the Celtics as high as 4 at one New Jersey shop. This will by far be the highest bet game of the day, yet even with 84% of the money on the Lakers, we have seen this line settle in around 2-2.5, which would suggest that sharp money is hitting the Celtics. I will follow that money and ride with the home Celtics.

