San Francisco (15-3 SU, 11-6-1 ATS) vs Kansas City (14-4 SU, 12-5-1 ATS)

Moneyline: San Francisco: (+100) | Kansas City: (-120)

Spread: SF: +1 (-110) | KC: -1 (-110)

Total: 53.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 53.5 (-110)

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Game Info: February 2, 2020 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT | FOX

The Chiefs and 49ers are headed to Miami to play in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs will be in the big game for the first time since 1970, ending a 50-year drought. The 49ers return for the first time since losing to the Ravens in 2013.

The early look-ahead line last week listed Kansas City as 2.5-point favorites in a potential matchup with San Francisco. However, the books adjusted the opening line, thanks in part to the dominance the 49ers displayed over the Packers, and instead went with Kansas City being favored by one point.

As for the game's total, it’s not hard to envision San Francisco scoring two-plus rushing touchdowns with the way their ground game is rolling. Also, Patrick Mahomes should have no problem throwing two or more passing touchdowns, which is why the total moved up 1.5 points from its opening of 52 within minutes and now stands at 53.5.

How We Got Here

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure that he wouldn't be denied in his second straight AFC Championship appearance. He threw for 294 yards and had four total touchdowns in Kansas CIty's 35-24 win over the Titans. That was on the heels of the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Texans, where the star signal caller became the first player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns and 50 or more rushing yards in a playoff game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs arrived at their second consecutive AFC Championship game after pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history, erasing a 24-point deficit to defeat the Texans 51-31. The Chiefs scored 41 unanswered points and shockingly covered the nine-point spread with ease. The Chiefs, who possess arguably the most potent offense in the NFL, covered the seven-point spread on Sunday and are 2-0 ATS in the playoffs. They'll enter Super Bowl LIV on an eight-game winning streak, going 7-0-1 ATS over that span.

The 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl by riding a record-setting performance by running back Raheem Mostert to a 37-20 victory over the Packers, easily covering the 7.5-point spread. Mostert ran for the second most yards (220) in NFL playoff history while scoring the most touchdowns in NFC Championship game history (4). The 49ers defense looked dominant for the second straight week, helping the team jump out to a 27-0 lead at halftime. San Francisco cruised in the second half and won by 17 points.

