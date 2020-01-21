We were blessed with a full slate of NBA action to bet on yesterday, but unfortunately we only have one contest Tuesday night. Since there is only one game to wager on, I will also list some future leans.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks: Clippers +1.5

The Mavericks have been one of the tougher teams for me to figure out so far this season, it almost seems as if Luka has a vendetta against me. The Southwest division-leading Mavericks welcome the Clippers to Dallas tonight for a matchup of Western Conference contenders, Paul George will be out for the Clippers while Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for the Mavericks. Both teams are playing well right now—the Clippers are on a three-game winning streak while the Mavericks have won four in a row.

This game opened up with Dallas as a one-point home favorite and has since been bet up to 1.5. On a night with no football games, this contest will be heavily bet—right now close to 60% of the money and the tickets are backing the home Mavericks. I think the public is overlooking the fact the Mavericks are a better road team than they are a home team. On the season Dallas is 13-10 on its home court, and it is 14-5 on the road. It gets really bad when you enter in the spread, as the Mavericks are 9-14 against the spread at home. The Clippers already have a 15-point road win at Dallas this season. I like the Clippers getting the 1.5 and I will drip on the moneyline.

Season Record: 58-49

Futures Leans (Odds via DraftKings)

Toronto Raptors to Win Atlantic Division +175

Most Improved Player: Brandon Ingram +350

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams -106

Sixth Man of the Year: Derrick Rose +1500 ( small bet )