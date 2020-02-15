Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Saturday! Heading into the final quarter of the NHL regular season, playoff races are in full flight and intensity levels are ramping up. Including the Kings vs. Avalanche Stadium Series showdown, NHL betting boards display an 11-game slate of action on February 15. Chicago vs. Calgary and Washington vs. Arizona are also featured in today’s previews and picks.

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche

Puck Line: Avalanche -1.5 (-105) | Kings +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Avalanche (-235) | Kings (+205)

Goal Total - 6: OVER -105 | UNDER -115

Game Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, CO

Records To Date: Los Angeles 20-33-5 | Colorado 33-17-6

Colorado is hosting its second NHL Stadium Series game when the Avalanche and Kings clash at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Detroit defeated Colorado 5-3 in the first game at Coors Field in 2016. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist while Gabriel Landeskog recorded two assists in that contest. Jonathan Quick, Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty played during the Kings' 2-1 win over San Jose in the 2015 Stadium Series game at Levi’s Stadium in California.

Opposites collide as the Avalanche have won eight of 10 games while the Kings have won just twice over the past 12 contests. Stingy on defense, Colorado has won five of its last six games by a 18-5 combined score.

While Falcons Stadium is 55 miles south of the Pepsi Center, this is third of four “home” matches for the Avalanche. Colorado posted a 3-0 win against Ottawa on Tuesday prior to dropping a 3-2 decision to Washington during its last game on Thursday.

Just ahead of Detroit, who sits last overall in the NHL with 32 points, Los Angeles has 45 points and sits last in the Western Conference. The Kings are looking to win two straight for the first time since December 17, following a 5-3 victory at home against Calgary on Wednesday. Prior to that quick stop at home, Los Angeles lost four straight east coast road games by a 16-6 final margin. The Kings have earned just seven of a possible 32 points over the last 16 games.

Kings vs. Avalanche Final Thoughts and Prediction

This is the first of three meetings between these teams this season after Colorado won the series (2-1) last year. The Avalanche crushed the Kings 7-1 at home and 7-3 in Los Angeles, while the Kings avoided a sweep with a 3-2 victory at the Pepsi Center. A victory moves Colorado into a first place tie with St. Louis in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is nearing playoff elimination as the Kings trail Arizona by 19 points in the wild card race.

While this is considered a “neutral site” game, Los Angeles has not played well on the road, as the Kings are 8-21-4 as visitors this season. Struggling at both ends of the ice, Los Angeles averages 2.44 goals per game on offense while giving up 3.20 goals per game on defense. Colorado leads the NHL with 3.60 goals scored per game and sits eighth at 2.80 goals against per game on defense. The high-scoring Avalanche covered the puck line during eight of their last 10 victories.

Pick: Colorado -1.5 (-105)

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames

Puck Line: Flames -1.5 (+180) | Blackhawks +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: Flames (-145) | Blackhawks (+125)

Goal Total - 5.5: OVER +100 | UNDER -120

Game Details: 10:00 p.m. ET – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB, CA

Records To Date: Chicago 25-24-8 | Calgary 30-23-6

Calgary returns home after going 3-1 during a four-game road trip. The Flames crushed Vancouver and San Jose during a pair of 6-2 wins, then lost 5-3 in Los Angeles prior to posting a 6-0 win in Anaheim on Thursday. That four-game scoring outburst moved the Flames' GF/GA differential from -20 to -8 and Calgary currently owns the top Western Conference wild card playoff position. The Flames are 13-10-4 at home this season, but have lost four straight as hosts.

Chicago is playing the fourth match of a five-game Western Canada road trip and is looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Following a pair of overtime losses, in Minnesota and at home versus Boston, the Blackhawks lost to Winnipeg (5-2) Edmonton (5-3) and Vancouver (3-0). Prior to that, Chicago was red-hot with an 8-1-0 record as visitors. The Blackhawks head into Calgary with a 13-12-4 overall road record.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Final Thoughts and Prediction

Lighting the lamp 21 times during the last four contests, Calgary is suddenly a juggernaut on offense. Keep in mind the Flames had scored just 24 goals during the previous 11 games. Overall, Calgary is averaging 2.88 GPG on offense while allowing 3.01 GPG on defense. After allowing two or fewer goals during seven of nine games, Chicago has struggled on defense giving up 13 goals over the last three games. For the season, Chicago is scoring 2.91 GPG and allowing 3.17 GPG on defense.

This is the third and final meeting between the Flames and Blackhawks this year. Chicago spoiled the party with a 5-3 win in Calgary on New Year’s Eve and Calgary evened the season series with a 2-1 win on January 7 in Chicago. Calgary swept the season series last year with pair of wins in the Windy City (4-3 and 3-2) plus a 5-3 victory at home.

The Flames have won seven of the last eight against the Hawks and six of those games were decided by one goal.

Pick: Goal Total UNDER 6.5 (-120)

Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes

Puck Line: Capitals -1.5 (+175) | Coyotes +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: Capitals (-140) | Coyotes (+120)

Goal Total - 6: OVER -110 | UNDER -110

Game Details: 10:00 p.m. ET – Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ

Records To Date: Washington 37-15-5 | Arizona 28-24-8

Playing the second of three road games, Washington visits Arizona following a 3-2 win against the Avalanche in Colorado on Thursday night. Prior to that, the Capitals were dicey on defense while getting thumped by the Islanders (5-3) and the Flyers (7-2) in a pair of home games. Washington has a three-point lead on Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division playoff race and trails Boston by three points for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Looking like playoff contenders with a 25-16-4 record on January 7, Arizona has stumbled during a 3-8-4 recent slide. The Coyotes are one-point up on Winnipeg in the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot, but the Jets have one game in hand. The ‘Yotes return home after a rough four-game road trip that included losses in Carolina (5-3) and Toronto (3-2 OT), a 3-2 win in Montreal and a 3-2 loss to Ottawa in their last game on Thursday.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Final Thoughts and Prediction

Offense has been an issue during the Coyotes' recent losing streak, as Arizona has scored two or fewer goals in nine of its last 15 contests. Overall, the Coyotes average 2.78 GPG on offense and allow 2.75 GPG on defense.

Washington has covered the puck line during six of its last seven wins and the Caps have scored at least four goals in six of the last 10 games. The Capitals sit second behind Tampa Bay in scoring at 3.59 GPG, but rank in the middle of the pack allowing 3.05 GPG.

Arizona has played Washington tough while winning four of the last six meetings. That includes a 4-3 Coyotes road win over the Capitals during the first contest this season on November 11. Arizona posted a 4-1 win in Washington, plus a 3-2 victory at home, while the Capitals won a close 3-2 contest to avoid a series sweep last season. Alex Ovechkin is riding a three-game pointless streak–he hasn’t gone four games without a point since December 2017.

The Great 8 scoring plus the Capitals winning in regulation is tempting with a +275 price.

Pick: Washington -1.5 (+175)

Season Record: 15-14 (-2.52 units)

