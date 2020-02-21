The game of the day on Saturday is a battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears. Who are the sharps backing?

Kansas (23-3 SU, 16-10 ATS) at Baylor (23-1 SU, 17-8 ATS)

Spread: WVU: +1.5 (-110) | BAY: -1.5 (-110)

Total: Over: 127 (-110) | Under: 127 (-110)

Location: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Game Info: February 22 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

The game of the day on the hardwood Saturday features a clash between the No. 1 Baylor Bears, seeking to extend their current 23-game Big 12 winning streak, and conference rival No. 3 Kansas. While the Bears will be looking to further cement their case for the No. 1 overall seed come March, Kansas will be out to avenge last month’s 67-55 loss at the hands of the Bears when they fell as 7.5-point home favorites. Waco has been kind of late to the Jayhawks who are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 trips to Texas.

Kansas, who has covered four straight games against the spread, will need big efforts from stars Devin Dotson and Udoka Azubuike to have any chance to knock off a Baylor club that has just one loss on the season. The Jayhawks shot just 4 of 15 from long range in their loss back on January 11. The strength of that win by Baylor is even more impressive considering that the Jayhawks possess a top-10 offense in terms of efficiency. They can not afford another effort like that from beyond the perimeter if they expect any chance of knocking off the Bears on Saturday.

Baylor made history on Tuesday, becoming the first team to ever win 23 consecutive Big 12 conference games with their 65-54 win at Oklahoma. However, that streak will be severely tested on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears, who are 4-2 ATS in their six games at Ferrell Center, will have a distinct edge on the perimeter with Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, who are both excellent shooters from beyond the arc. We still do not know if fellow star guard MaCio Teague, who is the team’s second-leading scorer, will be able to return from a wrist injury that has forced him to miss the Bears' last two games. In Baylor’s game last month with Kansas, Teague was instrumental in the club’s win, pouring in 16 points and going 6-10 (60%) from deep.

The sharp money in Vegas believes Baylor will extend their Big 12 winning streak by shutting down both Dodson and Azubuike once again on the defensive end. The Jayhawks will be motivated, but the Bears having home-court advantage will be the difference in the end.

Lay the small spread with the Bears. In fact, I would suggest that all bettors make it “Rollover Saturday”. Take the money won from a Bears victory on Saturday and ‘roll-it-over’ into a wager on the NCAA Futures market backing the Bears to cut down the nets in Atlanta at odds of 10/1. It’s a wise investment that could pay tenfold (literally) using “house money” on a team many, including myself, may be selling short. If this team of players had Kansas, Duke or Kentucky displayed on the front of their jerseys, I highly doubt there would be this much skepticism or this much value offered by the sportsbooks in the futures market.

The Play: Baylor -1.5

NCAA BB Season Record: 1-0 ATS

STREAK STATS:

Kansas is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 road games in Waco

Baylor has won its last 12 home games SU

Baylor is 4-2 ATS in its last six home games

Baylor has recorded a league record 23 consecutive Big 12 victories

