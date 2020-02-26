Which teams have emerged as the favorites to win the 2020 XFL Championship after the first three weeks of the season?

The Houston Roughnecks continue to display that they are the class of the league. Meanwhile, the St. Louis BattleHawks have moved up the Vegas oddsmakers' power rankings significantly. John Murray and the boys over at Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas have made some drastic adjustments to their 2020 XFL Championship futures market. Let's take a look.

Odds to Win 2020 XFL Championship

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Houston Roughnecks +200

St. Louis BattleHawks +200

Dallas Renegades +400

DC Defenders +450

Los Angeles Wildcats +1200

Tampa Bay Vipers +1400

New York Guardians +5000

Seattle Dragons +5000

After three weeks of action, the books have now dropped the DC Defenders from the top overall betting perch to win the XFL Championship down to the fourth overall betting choice. Heading into Week 3, they were listed as the clear betting favorite. However, after a drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Wildcats, Cardale Jones and the Defenders went from 2/1 up to 4/1.

Houston stands alone as the sole undefeated team in the league with quarterback P.J. Walker piloting the highest scoring squad at 33 points per game.

The biggest movement in the futures market after Week 3 involves the St. Louis BattleHawks. The ‘Hawks, who now stand tied atop the Eastern division while scoring the second-most points in the league (68), saw their odds cut drastically from 6-1 down to co-favorites with Houston at odds of 2-1.

