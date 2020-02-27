Tom Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and the rumor mill is swirling over whether he'll return to the New England Patriots or find a new home.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Brady is "operating under the belief that he will enter free agency." The 42-year-old may be the NFL's oldest quarterback, but he appears to be a coveted commodity if he enters the free-agent market.

Brady can sign with another team when the new league year opens March 18, and he can begin negotiations with teams two days prior. Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have yet to schedule a meeting, although it is expected to happen. Belichick and Brady have won six Super Bowls together over 20 seasons.

Las Vegas predicts Brady will play with the Patriots again in 2020, per FanDuel Sportsbook. However, the recent rumors have dropped New England's odds from -400 to -180.

Other teams on the list include the Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas in 2020, and the Chargers. San Diego recently moved on from veteran QB Phillip Rivers after 16 seasons.

Check out the latest odds for Tom Brady's Week 1 team in 2020: