Where in the first round will Jordan Love be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Does he go in Round 1 at all? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

Utah State’s Jordan Love is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. The oddsmakers at William Hill U.S. have created a market that offers bettors the opportunity to wager on the overall over/under draft position for the star signal caller.

NFL teams are captivated by Love, mostly due to his size and athleticism. He’s 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and had a 4.52 40-yard dash time. Love's production last season fell off the cliff compared to his 2018 season when he threw for 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The strong armed, athletic quarterback threw for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns in his last three seasons while adding nine rushing touchdowns.

It’s worth noting that Love lost many key starters along the offensive line and at the skill positions in his senior year at Utah State, leading many scouts to conclude that a more talented surrounding cast could greatly enhance his level of play in the NFL. It has now been confirmed that the talented signal caller has taken part in virtual meetings via telecommunication applications with the Dolphins, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Packers and Colts.

Since 2000, 56 total quarterbacks have been selected in the first round. If Love makes it past the Dolphins at No. 5 (strongly linked to Tua Tagovailoa) or the Chargers at No. 6, he's likely to fall. Many believe the Chargers have their sights set on Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Although the Chargers did speak with Love, I believe it was just the club doing their due diligence on a top prospect at a position of need.

Sports Illustrated Chargers Maven Jason Hirsch believes that the Chargers will likely select a quarterback early in the draft after failing to lure Tom Brady to the West Coast during free agency.

The Dolphins could consider Love at No. 18 or at No. 26 only if they haven’t already addressed that position with the first (No. 5) of three first-round selections.

The Las Vegas Raiders also conducted a virtual meeting with the Aggie standout, however unless they trade Derek Carr prior to the draft, I do not see them investing in him at No. 12 or No. 19 with so much cap money tied up in both Carr and the newly signed Marcus Mariotta.

It’s fair to surmise that the New Orleans Saints will look to draft another quarterback at some point in the 2020 NFL Draft. With only Drew Brees and Taysom Hill under contract for the 2020 season, they’ll likely look to target a young quarterback to bring along in Sean Payton’s system. The bigger question is just how high does the team make an investment? Do they pull the trigger at No. 24 or look to target a third quarterback for their roster in later rounds?

Sports Illustrated Packers Maven Bill Huber believes the Packers will select LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in his latest mock draft, with strong consideration to TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson.

The rumor of the Colts having strong interest continues to gain steam, especially after his virtual meeting with the club. However, the Colts would likely have to trade into the first round, since their first selection in the draft does not take place until the second round at No. 34 overall.

Against The Odds:

According to William Hill, the steam (nearly 80% of the tickets) continues to back the ‘over’ in regards to Love’s draft prop position. With the way things stand right now, the over on pick 16.5 seems to be the play. Since I have Miami grabbing Tagovailoa at No. 5, the Chargers going for Herbert at No. 6, that leaves the Saints, Packers and Colts all drafting after pick 17. The only way I envision Love’s draft prop not going over 16.5 is if the Colts trade up with a team in the top half of the first round. At odds of -110, I am willing to make the gamble that they don’t relinquish the extra draft capital a move that high up would require.

The Play: OVER 16.5 (-110)

