The NBA is planning a "players-only NBA-2K tournament" to be broadcast on ESPN, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

"The league hopes to launch the event Friday, with the tournament including some big-name players," per Haynes.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 12 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, as did Pistons forward Christian Wood, Celtics guard Marcus Smart and four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including Kevin Durant.

No return date has been set for the NBA, and there remains the possibility that the remainder of the 2019-20 season is canceled entirely. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban remains optimistic the NBA will resume, citing late May as a potential timeframe.

There are more than 729,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.