2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will Josh Uche Be Selected?

When will Michigan LB Josh Uche be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

The 2020 NFL Draft is only a couple days away and I can't wait to place wagers on the event. This feature will examine a William Hill Sportsbook prop on the draft position of former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche.

Uche ranks 61st in Kevin Hanson's latest prospect big board. The 6-foot-1, 241-pounder was Michigan's 2019 defensive team MVP. He also made back-to-back All-Big Ten teams. Uche has good strength and energy as well as an understanding of how to attack blocking schemes. His value has really risen over the past couple of weeks, mainly because of how good he looked during the Senior Bowl. Uche is a good young talent who should be a consistent starter in the NFL.

William Hill Sportsbook has Uche's draft position prop set at 47.5 with odds of -110 on both sides. Since Uche is projected as a Day 2 pick, no sharp action has hit the number as of yet.

There are a couple of teams around pick No. 47 that could use a player like Uche.

The Denver Broncos have the 46th pick of the draft and they could use an injection of new talent and depth on defense. SI Broncos reporter Erick Trickel thinks Uche can be a good fit in Denver.

"Vic Fangio likes to have players like this. Uche is the type of player the Broncos are trying to convert Justin Hollins into. However, Uche is a better prospect than Hollins, and his transition to the role in the NFL will be easier and faster."

Another franchise that could use the services of a player like Uche is the Atlanta Falcons. A high-upside pass rusher like Uche would look nice in the Falcons' new uniform. SI Falcons reporter Christian Crittenden thinks Uche can fill two roles in Atlanta.

"Although they signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, they still need to add to their pass rush. They also need a linebacker and Uche could fill both roles."

Uche recently released a virtual pro day video in which he looked good going through drills, and he was moving fine on the hamstring that gave him problems after the Senior Bowl.

Many view Uche as a Round 2 pick, but I don't think the former Wolverine is there just yet. He has plenty of talent and upside, but I don't see him as a top 50 pick.

The Play: OVER pick 47.5 (-110)

