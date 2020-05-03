The Philadelphia Eagles took Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. How many receiving yards will he have as a rookie?

In a record-setting NFL Draft, 13 wide receivers were selected during the first two rounds. Few teams needed more help at wide receiver than Philadelphia, who drafted Jalen Reagor as the fourth receiver taken. Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, and CeeDee Lamb went before him. As part of numerous rookie prop options, FanDuel bookmakers have posted a prop on Reagor’s 2020 receiving yard total. The over/under is set at 700.5 yards with (-112) as the juice on either side.

Meet the Eagles’ Newest Weapon: Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor joins the Eagles after playing three seasons at Texas Christian University. Reagor opened his career with the Horned Frogs by posting 576 yards and eight touchdowns during his freshman season. Those numbers include 169 receiving yards and a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kenny Hill in a 39-37 victory over Stanford in the 2017 Valero Alamo Bowl. While it was the first time Reagor led TCU in receiving - it was far from the last time.



Picking up where he left off, Reagor was the top receiver in eight of the Horned Frogs 13 games during his sophomore year. Leading TCU in all three categories, Reagor set career-high marks with 72 receptions, 1,106 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Showing his versatility, he also added 170 rushing yards and two scores. Inconsistent quarterback play, plus a dismal 5-7 team record, led a drop off as Reagor posted 611 yards and five TD during his junior season.

What Does History Tell Us About Rookie Wide Receivers?

Often noted as a difficult position to transition to at the NFL level, several wide receivers have enjoyed success during their rookie season recently. For example, Tennessee wideout A. J. Brown, who hauled in 1,051 receiving yards, there were five first-year receivers posted at least 700 receiving yards in 2019. Terry McLaurin (919) from Washington, DK Metcalf (900) from Seattle, Deebo Samuel (802) from San Francisco, and Darius Slay (740) from New York were also in that group.



The numbers drop of slightly after that as three rookies topped 700 yards during the 2018 and 2017 seasons. Michael Thomas (1,137) was the only first-year receiver to top 700 yards in 2016 while Amari Cooper (1,070) and Stefon Diggs (720) did it in 2015. Of the 12 wideouts selected in the 2014 draft, Odell Beckham (1,305) and Mike Evans (1,051) led a group of six receivers who surpassed 700 yards. The 2020 receiver draft class is being compared to the 2014 class.

As to be expected, from a wide receiver rich draft, several regular-season prop-betting options focus on the rookie wideouts. A surprise to some, Henry Ruggs III (Alabama) was the first wide receiver selected as he went at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders. His over/under total is posted at 800.5 receiving yards at Bovada and SI betting analyst Jamie Eisner suggests betting UNDER on that prop.

Pegged by many to be the first wide receiver selected, Ruggs’ Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy went second at No. 15 to Denver. Bookmakers at FanDuel have set Jeudy's total receiving yards at 824.5 with (-112) juice on both sides. The Broncos were thrilled when Jeudy fell to them, and SI betting analyst Corey Parson suggests betting OVER on that prop. Jeudy will form a dynamic duel with Courtland Sutton.

Eagles’ 2020 Offense

Injuries stymied the Eagles' passing offense last season. Alshon Jeffery played ten games while DeSean Jackson appeared in just three contests, and they posted a combined 649 receiving yards and six TD. That led to tight ends Zach Ertz (916/6) and Dallas Goedert (607/5) being the leading receivers for Philadelphia. Nelsen Agholor signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders, and SI fantasy guru Shawn Childs has Reagor starting as the WR3 in Philadelphia.

Bottom Line

Reagor played slot and wide receiver, lined up in the backfield, plus returned kicks at TCU. That versatility is similar to Deebo Samuel in San Francisco, and Reagor should get a lot of playing time during his rookie season. The health of Jeffery and Jackson will determine how much he plays at wide receiver. With his speed, plus the versatility to line up anywhere on the field, I like OVER as the best bet on Reagor’s NFL 2020 receiving prop option.

The Play: OVER 700.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

