Sports Gambling 101: What Are Quarter and Halftime Bets?

Our Gambling 101 series continues with a look at quarter and halftime betting odds. What are they and how do bettors get in on the action?

There can be hundreds of betting options attached to any single competition. Quarter and halftime betting odds are prop wagering bets and they are offered in moneyline, game total and point spread formats. Both options are offered in competitions that play out over four periods like the NFL and NBA. First and second half betting is available on matches that consist of two halves and are common in soccer. Wagers can be placed prior to the match or while the action plays out live.

What are the Most Common Quarter Betting Sports?

Football and basketball reign supreme when it comes to quarter betting options. Prior to each quarter, bettors can wager on reduced game total odds plus which side will win each frame with reduced point spreads and moneylines. Bettors are reminded that quarter odds are usually not exactly one quarter of the full game betting lines. The Steelers vs. Browns NFL contest below shows what the first quarter odds might look like compared to the full game odds.

NFL Full Game Odds

Point Spread: Pittsburgh -10 vs. Cleveland +10

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -525 vs. Cleveland +445

Game Total: Over/Under 39 points

NFL First Quarter Odds

Point Spread: Pittsburgh -2 vs. Cleveland +2

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -215 vs. Cleveland +190

Game Total: Over/Under 8.5 points

What are the Most Common Halftime Betting Sports?

In addition to football and basketball, soccer joins the fray as a popular halftime betting option. Bettors can wager on the first half results prior to a match and all bets are settled when the contest reaches halftime. While the opening half plays out, and during the intermission, bookmakers offer live odds based on second half results only. Again, moneylines, totals and point spreads can be wagered on. Here are moneyline examples from a Bundesliga soccer match.

Time period bets are also available on sports like the NHL and MLB. Bettors can wager on which team will win each period and on goal total odds in hockey. Since baseball games move at a more leisurely pace, bettors can use live betting to wager on which team will win each individual inning. Quarter and first half bets are best used when research shows teams that start quick out of the gate. They are also solid options if bettors don’t want to sweat out a full game.

