2020 RBC Heritage Value Bets & Longshots: Who's Going to Win at Harbour Town

SI Gambling expert Ben Heisler provides his favorite value bets & longshots for your betting plays in the 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

RBC Heritage Value Plays

Matt Kuchar (40/1)

In addition to being a solid value bet, you'll see Kuchar written up as a popular daily fantasy play by the pros this week. He hasn't missed the cut at Harbour Town since 2003 (his first time on tour), won at Harbour Town back in 2014, and since then has finished in the following order: 5th, 9th, 11th, 23rd, and 2nd. He's also excellent in driving accuracy (13th).

Sharp players tend to jump back on a player in DFS after a rough week that let down the public. Kuchar missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge should help bring his ownership numbers down. Regardless of whether it's fantasy or betting, Kuchar's remarkable course history makes him a terrific value at 40/1.

Tyrrell Hatton (50/1)

Hatton’s biggest strength is avoiding mistakes, notably bogeys. He holds the top spot on the PGA Tour in long-term bogey avoidance.

Furthermore, Hatton’s terrific short game has made a lasting impression so far in 2020, ranking fourth in birdie average, third in scoring average, and ninth in GIR (greens in regulation) percentage.

I’ll be rooting for Hatton at 50/1 to play well, but the good news for viewers is if he doesn’t, we’ll get a fun TV-MA show instead.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (60/1)

Like Collin Morikawa, Fitzpatrick has been avoiding cutlines consistently throughout the season and into last year. Morikawa has never missed a cut in 22 events, but Fitzpatrick has made his last 19 on tour.

Additionally, he played terrific golf last weekend at Colonial with four consecutive rounds under par. Since the Waste Management Open back in late January, Fitzpatrick has finished Top 3 in driving accuracy, and Top 20 in strokes gained putting.

RBC Heritage Longshot Plays

Joel Dahmen (80/1)

What am I missing on Dahmen that he continues to remain in 80/1 territory? He has four consecutive Top 20 finishes, along with a Top-10 ranking in SG: tee-to-green as well as Top-15 SG: approach-to-green. He avoided critical mistakes at Colonial, shooting no worse than even par the entire tournament.

In his lone appearance at Harbour Town, Dahmen finished in, you guessed it, the top 20. He'll be hovering around all weekend, and I'll take that at 80/1.

Jim Furyk (150/1)

Furyk and Harbour Town go together like Tiger and red on Sundays. This is his all-time favorite course, along with it being his favorite event on Tour as well. Part of the reason Furyk has held up consistently despite being on the wrong side of 50 is his ability to drive the ball exactly where he wants. He ranks tops amongst PGA golfers in Driving accuracy, hitting fairways at nearly an 80% clip.

Plus, Furyk is in Morikawa's pairing with Tony Finau, so you know that's going to get the seasoned vet fired up.

More RBC Heritage Longshots

Shane Lowry (80/1)

Harris English (100/1)

Lucas Glover (125/1)

Brendon Todd (200/1)

