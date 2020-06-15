Rory McIlroy and Bryson Dechambeau open up as favorites for the next stop on the PGA Tour. SI Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo previews the RBC Heritage field from Harbour Town Links and breaks down the opening odds.

Sports fans were treated to an epic return to PGA action this past weekend in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The leader down the stretch, Xander Schauffele witnessed a gut-wrenching lip out on 17 to move him back to second place.

The tournament then came down to a sudden-death playoff between Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa.

Berger was able to come away with his first playoff career win---marking his third overall victory on the PGA Tour---after a dramatic putt by Morikawa rimmed out… ALSO on 17.

The PGA will take center stage again this week with the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. It’s another huge field offering tremendous betting opportunities with many of the top 20 players currently ranked in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings projected to tee off.

Berger has been installed by DraftKings sportsbook at healthy odds of 35/1, while Morikawa checks in at odds 28/1.

Bryson Dechambeau who finished T-3 in the Charles Schwab is the second overall betting at odds of 14/1, while Jason Kokrak and Justin Rose--who finished tied for that third spot check in at odds of 50/1 and 35/1 respectively.

REBC Heritage DATES AND VENUE:

Thursday, June 18-21.

Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

BETTING ODDS:

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Tiger Woods, ranked (No.26) in the FedEx Standings, will skip his second straight PGA Tour event after passing on the Charles Schwab Challenge. The last time golf fans saw Tiger back on the links was back on May 24 when he teamed up with Petyon Manning to defeat Phil Michelson and Tom Brady in “The Match II”. The event raised over $20 million of COVID-19 relief.

The top five players in the World Golf Rankings: who all took part in this past weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge will tee it up again this week in Harbour Town: Rory McIllroy (11/1), Jon Rahm (18/1), Justin Thomas(16/1), Brooks Koepka (45/1) and Dustin Johnson (45/1).

While Rahm and Johnson will try to rebound after missing the cut at Colonial, McIlroy (T-32) and Koepka (T-32) will look to improve their games. Justin Thomas performed the best of the top five in the world in Texas with a top-10 finish. Xander Schauffele (20/1) will need to shake off the mental anguish of just missing out on the playoff with Berger and Morikawa after his heartbreak on the second-to-last hole of the tournament.

Five-time RBC Heritage winner Davis Love III (1987, 1991, 1992, 1998 and 2003), who is being offered at astronomical odds of 1,500/1, will aim for an amazing sixth victory while reigning champion of the event C.T. Pan is back to defend his title at odds of 600/1.

