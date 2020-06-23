SI Gambling analyst Corey Parson takes a look at the matchup most experts anticipate in the NBA Finals, along with the betting value of betting Lakers vs. Bucks as the two last teams standing.

The NBA season will soon resume in the Orlando bubble, but sportsbooks continue to offer plenty of futures bets that we can place wagers on today.

For the next few days, I'm going to dive into exact championships matchups: prop bets on what teams will play in the NBA Finals.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Lakers vs the Milwaukee Bucks is one of the bets I will be placing, with FanDuel Sportsbook setting this potential matchup at +300 odds.

The Lakers will likely start the playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have clicked and made for a dynamic 1-2 punch so far this year.

Before the season paused, LA had won 13 out of their last 16 games including wins over the Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets.

Lakers Insider Jill Painter Lopez at AllLakers breaks down their post-All-Star break numbers:

“The Lakers were 8-2 after the All-Star break, with wins against the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) and the Clippers (44-20), who are in second place in the Western Conference, 5 1/2 games behind the Lakers.”

The Milwaukee Bucks have also had a remarkable season. While some may say the Bucks were starting to slow down after the All-Star break, having lost four of their last five games, what they won't tell you is that the Bucks had played five of their last six games on the road.

I have no worries that reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be ready to go once the bubble opens up. There is only one team in the East that I think can compete with Milwaukee.

Who might that team be? Stay tuned as our NBA Finals championship matchup breakdowns continue.