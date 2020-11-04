NFL Betting Week 9 Lookahead - Which Games Are "On The Move?"

Sportsbooks around the country had a field day against NFL bettors in Week 8. The Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers.

The losing continued on Monday Night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens as teams who burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread. With underdogs going 9-4 ATS, it was easily the most profitable weekend for sportsbooks since the sports world returned from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and it's not even close.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 9 Games ‘On The Move’

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Moneyline: Las Vegas (-109) | Los Angeles (-112)

Spread: LVR +1 (-110) | LAC -1 (-110)

Total: 53 Over (-110) | Under 53 (-110)

Game Info: November 8, 2020 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT | CBS

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Raiders in Week 9. This game opened with the Raiders (4-3 SU; 4-3 ATS) as 3-point underdogs and has since moved in their direction down to 1-point at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Herbert and the Chargers (2-5 SU; 5-2 ATS) have covered three of their last four ATS while winning one of those contests straight-up. On the other hand, the Raiders have gone 2-1 SU & ATS with road wins over Kansas City and Cleveland over that span. Bettors are expecting Raiders and their improving play of late to drop the Chargers to 1-3 at home. According to my Vegas sources, 64% of spread wagers are on the Raiders in early wagering.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Moneyline: Detroit (+175) | Minnesota (-200)

Spread: DET +4 (-110) | MIN -4 (-110)

Total: 52.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 52.5 (-110)

Game Info: November 8, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

The Lions (3-4 SU; 3-4 ATS) have seen the line move against them after opening as 3-point road underdogs against their NFC North rival Minnesota. After last week’s impressive win on the road over the Green Bay Packers as near full touchdown underdogs, the line has seen a significant move beyond the prime number of a field goal. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of Minnesota as 4-point home favorites. Bettors have found value in the Vikings (2-5 SU; 4-3 ATS) laying the points against a Lions team that has lost five in a row both SU and ATS in the rivalry. Bettors appear to agree with the move by the oddsmakers as according to my Vegas outlets nearly 76% of the early money is in support of the Vikings who looked dominant on the ground with star RB Dalvin Cook now back from his groin injury. The Lions could also struggle in the passing game after losing star WR Kenny Golladay to a hip injury that is expected to sideline him for several games.

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills

Moneyline: Seattle (-152) | Buffalo (+133)

Spread: SEA -3 (-110) | BUF +3 (-110)

Total: 54.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 54.5 (-110)

Game Info: November 8, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

The Seattle Seahawks (6-1 SU; 5-2 ATS) will face off in the marquee game of the weekend against the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills (6-2 SU; 3-5 ATS) . The experts opened the game in Vegas with the Seahawks as 1.5-point road favorites but have since adjusted the line to Buffalo as full 3-point home underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors, who continue to be burned fading the Seahawks at the windows due to a porous defense (see last week’s steam of San Francisco as latest evidence), appear to be reversing course here in this battle of elite teams. Buffalo has burned many bettors going 0-4 ATS in their last four games despite going 2-2 SU. My sources have indicated that the ticket count has seen 76% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in mid-week wagering.

****

Steam-Moves

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston from -4 up to -7

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals

Miami from +6 down to +4.5

****

The “UNDER-Takers” Were Burned

After weeks of seeing NFL games soar over the posted totals at a blistering pace in the first five weeks of the season, bettors witnessed games start to trend to the ‘Under’ in recent weeks. However, those expecting less points scored in Week 8 were burned by predictions for high winds and inclement weather. NFL games went 9-4 to the over on Sunday and Monday and bettors are now jumping back on the ‘Over Train’ in several matchups once again in mid-week wagering.

Denver / Atlanta 47 up to 50

Carolina / Kansas City 50 up to 53

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.