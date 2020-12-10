College Football Week 15 Betting Preview and Odds: No. 11 Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Can the Chanticleers avoid a letdown in the regular season finale and continue their 2020 Cinderella season? We've got the betting angles covered.

Will Cinderella's shoe continue to fit? Will the darlings of the 2020 NCAA Football season continue their improbable season and remain undefeated en route to punching a ticket to a prestigious New Year's Six Bowl game? We will find with a road test at Troy on Saturday afternoon.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot on all released plays, so be sure to sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time alerts for all Vegas Whispers plays! The information is on a torrid 8-1 ATS run on their last nine released games and now stand at 58-42-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season.

In NCAA Football the respected information at 22-18 ATS on the season. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, once again had a fantastic weekend here at SI Gambling going 5-1 ATS and now stands at 197-81-5 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SIPRO members.

Overall, including NCAA College Basketball, NCAA Football and NFL - the Vegas Whispers information is currently on a 34-13-2 ATS (72%) streak over the last 48 combined released plays in the SI PRO Betting chat community!

On Saturday afternoon, college football fans and bettors will witness one of the best stories in the 2020 season. The Sun Belt’s No. 11 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers look to continue the program’s historic rise after the biggest win in school last week over No. 14 BYU as double-digit underdogs. The entire country will be tuning in to see if Coastal Carolina can avoid the trap of a letdown spot ahead of next week’s huge matchup with Sun Belt rival No. 17 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Betting Breakdown

Spread: Coastal Carolina -12.5 (-110) | Troy +12.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5– Over (-110) | Under 51.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: CCU 70% | TROY: 30%

Game Info: Saturday December 12, 2020 3:00pm EST / 12:00pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has dropped since its opening in favor of No. 11 Coastal Carolina (10-0 SU; 8-1-1 ATS) as 14-point road favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over Troy (5-5 SU; 4-6 ATS) with the line currently being found at 12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps appear to be split on this matchup as the public appears to be behind Coastal Carolina while the sharps are grabbing the points in early week wagering. Coastal Carolina's historic season is mainly in part due to the solid production of freshman QB Grayson McCall who sports a very impressive 20:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio while displaying poise beyond his years. When plays have broken down McCall has posted solid production on the ground with five rushing touchdowns.

McCall will have to make sure he keeps his team focused on taking care of business against a struggling Tigers team, and not get caught looking ahead to the monumental Sun Belt showdown with No. 17 Louisiana next weekend.

Coastal Carolina, which has reeled off 10 consecutive victories, have covered an impressive eight of those against the number on the season. Troy on the other hand has lost three of their last four games both straight-up and ATS but will be looking to build off their 29-0 shutout win last week over South Alabama.

For any official Vegas Whispers plays, as well as any other player proposition wagers that could emerge, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

2020 Vegas Whispers NCAA Football: 22-18 ATS

***

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 58-42-1 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday NFL action, the sharps are an astounding 13-2 ATS (87%) on their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 22-18 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SIPRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.