NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football Betting Breakdown - Patriots vs. Rams

After crushing the sportsbooks through the first 13 weeks of Thursday NFL action, the Vegas Whispers sharps will now look to improve upon their impressive 13-2 wagering record on mid-week highlighted games. The action will kick off from SoFi Stadium when the New England Patriots (6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS) travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS). The Rams are currently 5-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, have continued their torrid streak in Week 13 NFL action going 3-0 ATS extending their current run to 8-1 ATS last 9 released games and now stand at 58-42-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. In NCAA Football the respected information at 22-18 ATS on the season. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, stands at 197-81-5 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

Moneyline: New England (+193) | Los Angeles (-225)

Spread: NE +5 (-110) | LAR -5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 Over: (-113) | Under: 43.5 (-108)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Game Info: Thursday December 10, 2020 8:20pm ET / 5:20am PT | NFL Network

According to my Vegas sources, nearly 57 percent of all wagers to come in on the game have come in support of Rams. The line, which opened at 6.5-points in favor of the Rams last week in Vegas, has dropped to New England as only 5-point road underdogs. The total which opened in Vegas at 45.5 has seen strong support to the under (67%) and currently stands at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rams have gone both 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games. On the other hand, Cam Newton and the Patriots (6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS) have gone 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS over their last five games and it appears bettors have fresh in their minds last week’s dominant 45-0 shutout road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

From a fantasy perspective, my early leans are to look at under the passing and rushing totals for Patriots QB Cam Newton. Currently, the veteran signal-caller's rushing yards are being offered at 44.5 juiced to the under (-125), while his passing yards are being set at 185.5 also juiced to the under (-150). Going under his overall touchdown passes (1.5) also looks very attractive, however the odds are extremely prohibitive at odds of -240 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Newton has not thrown for multiple touchdown passes in any game this season.

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 58-42-1 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday Night, the sharps are 13-2 ATS in their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated's Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 22-18 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SIPRO members.

You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy