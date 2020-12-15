Tuesday College Basketball Betting Preview: Top ACC and Big Ten Conference Games of the Night

No. 24 Clemson at Virginia Tech

Clemson (5-0) and Virginia Tech (4-1) open their ACC conference schedule when the Tigers visit the Hokies. Tipoff for this contest is at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 15 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Clemson moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll rankings for the first time this season on Monday. Conversely, after being ranked No. 15 last week, Virginia Tech dropped out of the AP Top 25 following a 75-55 loss to the unranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

Opening their season with five straight wins, defense has led the way for Clemson. The Tigers rank fourth in the country allowing 51.4 points per game. Virginia Tech is well off that pace as the Hokies are allowing 65.0 PPG. The Tigers also have a big edge in steals as they are averaging 8.8 per game while the Hokies have managed just 2.6 per game. The numbers are much closer on offense as Virginia Tech is averaging 70.6 PPG while Clemson has scored 68.0 PPG.

Returning starters Aamir Simms (11.6), Nick Honor (9.8) and Al-Amir Dawes (9.4) lead the Clemson offense. Landers Nolley II (15.5), Tyrece Radford (10.2) and Nahiem Alleyne (8.8) are the leading scorers for the Hokies. Virginia Tech has dominated this series recently as the Hokies have won six of the last seven games. That includes both meetings last season as Virginia Tech won 67-60 in Clemson and 70-58 at home. Bet on Clemson and the better defense here.

Pick: Clemson Tigers (-103) Moneyline at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 6:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at No. 13 Illinois

Illinois (4-2) and Minnesota (6-0) begin their Big Ten conference schedule when the Fighting Illini host the Golden Gophers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on December 15 at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. After reaching No. 5, in the AP Top 25 Week 2 rankings, Illinois is ranked No. 13 entering Week 4 action. Minnesota hasn’t cracked the AP Top 25 largely due to the Golden Gophers six wins coming against teams with a 6-19 combined record.

Opening with a tough schedule, Illinois has played three games against teams that are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Based on the current rankings, the Fighting Illini lost to No. 2 Baylor (82-69) defeated No. 21 Duke (83-68) and lost to No. 16 Missouri (81-78) in their last game on Saturday. The Illinois offense is led by junior guard Ayo Dosunmu who is the only player in the NCAA who is averaging at least 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season.

Minnesota finished 15-16 last season and lost their leading scorer and rebounder Daniel Oturu during the 2020 NBA Draft. The Golden Gophers countered that huge loss by acquiring Both Gach and Liam Robbins via the transfer portal during the offseason. Led by Marcus Carr, who is averaging 23.8 points per game, Gach (15) and Robbins (12.5) are the top three scorers for Minnesota. While this is a big step up – bet on the Golden Gophers keeping this game close.

Pick: Minnesota Golden Gophers (+8) ATS at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 6:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech at No. 15 Florida State

Closing out our Tuesday night NCAA basketball free picks, Florida State (3-0) and Georgia Tech (2-2) open their ACC schedule when the Seminoles host the Yellow Jackets. Game time is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. After entering the season ranked No. 21 overall - Florida State has climbed to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll. Georgia Tech has not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 2009-2010 NCAA basketball season.

Since their season opener against Gardner-Webb was cancelled, due to COVID-19, Florida State has won three straight games at home. The Seminoles defeated North Florida (86-58), Indiana (69-67 OT) and Florida (83-71) in their last game on Saturday. FSU is averaging 79.3 PPG on offense and allowing 65.3 PPG on defense. FSU has won four straight against the Yellow Jackets. All four wins were by at least 10 points - including a 70-58 victory at home last year.

Georgia Tech opened the season with losses to Georgia State (123-120 4OT) and Mercer (83-73) at home. Rebounding in a big way, the Yellow Jackets upset No. 20 Kentucky 76-62 at home and then defeated Nebraska 75-64 on the road. Georgia Tech is averaging 86.8 PPG on offense and allowing 83.0 PPG on defense. Those numbers are slightly misleading due to the 4OT marathon against Georgia State. Florida wins here but bet on Georgia Tech with the point spread.

Pick: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+8) ATS at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 8:30 p.m. ET

2020-21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 4-1 ATS

