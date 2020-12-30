2020 Rose Bowl Best Bets: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame - Vegas Whispers Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have been installed as heavy favorites to easily take down No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on New Year's Day. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have now installed Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama QB Mac Jones and Alabama as 19.5-point favorites to advance to the Championship game against the winner of No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State.

The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot on all released plays, so be sure to sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time alerts for all Vegas Whispers plays! The information is on a torrid streak going 9-0 ATS in the last 9 NFL released games and now stands at 67-46-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season.

In NCAA Football, the respected information at 29-20 ATS on the season. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson's information, finished 2020 at 210-87-6 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SIPRO members.

Overall- the respected sharp information is currently on a 36-3 ATS (92%) run shared exclusively for SI PRO members only in the VIP SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

On Friday, college football fans and bettors will get to witness the best team in the country in 2020 in action when the SEC's No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide look to remain undefeated and take down QB Ian Book and No. 4 Notre Dame. The Rose Bowl normally played in sunny Pasadena, California, will instead be played in Dallas, Texas, due to California's COVID-19 restrictions.

Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread : Notre Dame +19 (-110) | Alabama -19 (-110)

: Notre Dame +19 (-110) | Alabama -19 (-110) Total : 65.5– Over (-110) | Under 65.5 (-110)

: 65.5– Over (-110) | Under 65.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : ND 34% | ALA: 66%

: ND 34% | ALA: 66% Game Info: Friday January 1, 2021 4:00pm EST / 1:00pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has virtually held steady since its opening in favor of No. 1 Alabama (11-0 SU; 8-3 ATS) as 20-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1 SU; 5-6 ATS) with the line now displaying the Crimson Tide at 19-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps appear to be united on this matchup laying the points in early week wagering. Bettors find it hard to get out in front of the Alabama train led by QB Mac Jones (3,379 passing yards; 32 touchdowns), and honestly, who could blame them? Having weapons like WR DeVonta Smith, who led the SEC and nation in receptions (98) receiving yards (1,511)) and finished second overall in receiving touchdowns (17), at his disposal makes the Tide’s offensive attack a nightmare to defend when you add in their balanced running game led by Senior RB Najee Harris. Harris led the nation in rushing touchdowns (24) while finishing third in rushing yards (1,262).

Alabama has reeled off 11 consecutive victories and has covered an impressive seven of their last eight games against the number. Over the last five games alone, the Crimson Tide have crushed their opponents, outscoring them 305-82. On the other hand, Notre Dame, despite going 9-1 SU in their last 10 games, has been difficult to trust backing against the spread going 5-5 ATS over that span.

The way the oddsmakers view these two teams is never more evident than by looking at their obvious power ranking disparity resulting in a near three-touchdown disparity. The Vegas Whispers sharps currently do not envision a way that Notre Dame, who is coming off a 34-10 beatdown at the hands of the Clemson Tigers, can slow down this Alabama offense. This is a big number to lay, but Notre Dame does not have enough weapons on either side of the ball to keep this one close. Lay this number before it hits three-full touchdowns or more and kick-off 2021 with some extra cash in your wallet!

Vegas Whispers Rose Bowl Play: Alabama -19 (-110)

For any official Vegas Whispers plays and any other player proposition wagers that could emerge, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

2020 Vegas Whispers NCAA Football: 29-20 ATS

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason, the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS, and the information is currently 67-46-1 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday NFL action, the sharps went an astounding 13-2 ATS (87%) on their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated's Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 29-20 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SIPRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.