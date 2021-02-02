The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Tuesday, February 2nd

Taco Tuesday brings us a six-game NBA slate that has me feeling pretty good. The Memphis Grizzlies take the NBA's longest winning streak on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. The Grizzlies are 6-1 straight up on the road. The Clippers are in Brooklyn for a nationally televised showdown vs. the Nets. In the nightcap, the Boston Celtics are in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Want even more betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot on all released plays.

Sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

NBA Betting Plays - Tuesday, February 2nd

ODDS AVAILABLE AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets (+1.5) Total: 241.5

The Brooklyn Nets are in for a test tonight as they welcome in the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Clippers to the Barclays Center. Both the Nets and Clippers are playing good basketball right now. The Nets have won seven of their last 10, while the Clippers have won nine of their last 10 games. Normally I don't bet on these marquee matchups, but I can't help but back the Clippers tonight in Brooklyn. I know Los Angeles is playing their fifth straight road game, but they have been very good on the road this season. The Clippers are 8-3 ATS on the road, while Brooklyn is 6-7 ATS at home. Brooklyn opened up as a 1 point home favorite. Almost 60% of the spread tickets are backing the Nets at home, yet the Nets are now a +1.5 home underdog. That reverse steam has me feeling very good about the Clippers this evening.

The Pick: Clippers -1.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards (-2) Total: 239.5

The Trail Blazers and the Wizards play in DC tonight and I'm not sure the oddsmakers can set the total high enough. This game opened up at 240, got as high as 242, and is currently sitting around 239.5. Both of these teams have major issues defensively. Wizards' opponents average 124 points per game against them in DC. The Trail Blazers give up an average of 117 points on the road, get your track shoes ready. I will say that it's not often that you see totals open this high, but when they do, it's for a reason: the teams will likely go over.

The Pick: Over 239.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers (-5) Total: 223

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers have begun to cool off, while Memphis has won seven in a row. The Pacers have three wins in their last eight games while being 2-6 ATS in that timeframe. The Grizzlies, who are 6-1 on the road, are playing with a ton of confidence. They are coming off a 31 point victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Here is an interesting betting stat: Road underdogs have been covering a 55% clip this season.

The Pick: Grizzlies +5

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors (+2.5) Total: 226

The Celtics and Warriors meet in the nightcap in what should be a very interesting contest. The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart, while the Warriors will be without rookie of the year candidate James Wiseman. The Warriors come into tonight's game as winners of three of their last four. The Celtics are in a tough part of their schedule. They are coming off a pair of tough losses to the Spurs and the Lakers. I think the wrong team is the favorite in this game. The Warriors are 8-4 straight up at home this season. I think they get the cover, and I will sprinkle something on the money line.

The Pick: Warriors +2.5

Overall Record: 23-25 ATS

BET THESE GAMES AND PROPS AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK AND GET A DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1,000