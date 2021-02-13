2021 Daytona 500 Odds: Denny Hamlin Leads the Pack
2021 Daytona 500 Schedule
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series starts up this Sunday with the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 from Daytona Motor Speedway.
RACE: Daytona 500
TRACK: Daytona Motor Speedway
TIME: 2:30 p.m. ET
COVERAGE: FOX | MRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
LAPS: 200
2021 Daytona 500 Odds
Denny Hamlin (+800) is the favorite according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Four drivers have ever won back-to-back in Daytona 500 history. Besides Hamlin in 2019 and 2020, only Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and Sterling Martin have won in consecutive years. As Hamlin looks to capture his third consecutive win and fourth overall at The Great American Race, he would be the first driver in NASCAR history to win in three consecutive seasons.
Chase Elliott, the defending NASCAR Cup Series winner is second on the odds board at +1000, with Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano coming in at +1200.
Along with Hamlin, six other drivers in the field have won the Daytona 500, all within the last 24 years.
- Joey Logano (+1200) - 2015
- Kevin Harvick (+1400) - 2007
- Kurt Busch (+2500) - 2017
- Austin Dillon (+2500) - 2018
- Ryan Newman (+3300) -2008
- Jamie McMurray (+6600) - 2010
Below are the complete odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2021 Daytona 500.
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Denny Hamlin
+800
Chase Elliott
+1000
Ryan Blaney
+1200
Joey Logano
+1200
Kyle Busch
+1400
Kevin Harvick
+1400
Brad Keselowski
+1400
Aric Almirola
+1500
William Byron
+1600
Kyle Larson
+1600
Martin Truex Jr
+1600
Bubba Wallace
+1600
Alex Bowman
+2000
Kurt Busch
+2500
Austin Dillon
+2500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
+2500
Christopher Bell
+3000
Ryan Newman
+3300
Ross Chastain
+3500
Matt DiBenedetto
+4000
Chase Briscoe
+5000
Chris Buescher
+5000
Cole Custer
+5000
Tyler Reddick
+5000
Erik Jones
+6000
Austin Cindric
+6000
Michael McDowell
+6600
Jamie McMurray
+6600
Ryan Preece
+10000
Daniel Suarez
+10000
Corey LaJoie
+10000
David Ragan
+10000
Anthony Alfredo
+20000
Kaz Grala
+20000
BJ McLeod
+25000
Quin Houff
+40000
Josh Bilicki
+50000
Cody Ware
+50000
Joey Gase
+50000
Derrike Cope
+60000