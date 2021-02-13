SI.com
2021 Daytona 500 Odds: Denny Hamlin Leads the Pack

Oddsmakers list the back-to-back winner as the favorite at Daytona
Author:
Publish date:

2021 Daytona 500 Schedule

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series starts up this Sunday with the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 from Daytona Motor Speedway.

RACE: Daytona 500

TRACK: Daytona Motor Speedway

TIME: 2:30 p.m. ET

COVERAGE: FOX | MRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

LAPS: 200

2021 Daytona 500 Odds

Denny Hamlin (+800) is the favorite according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Four drivers have ever won back-to-back in Daytona 500 history. Besides Hamlin in 2019 and 2020, only Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and Sterling Martin have won in consecutive years. As Hamlin looks to capture his third consecutive win and fourth overall at The Great American Race, he would be the first driver in NASCAR history to win in three consecutive seasons.

Chase Elliott, the defending NASCAR Cup Series winner is second on the odds board at +1000, with Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano coming in at +1200.

Along with Hamlin, six other drivers in the field have won the Daytona 500, all within the last 24 years.

  • Joey Logano (+1200) - 2015
  • Kevin Harvick (+1400) - 2007
  • Kurt Busch (+2500) - 2017
  • Austin Dillon (+2500) - 2018
  • Ryan Newman (+3300) -2008
  • Jamie McMurray (+6600) - 2010

Below are the complete odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2021 Daytona 500.

DRIVERODDS

Denny Hamlin

+800

Chase Elliott

+1000

Ryan Blaney

+1200

Joey Logano

+1200

Kyle Busch

+1400

Kevin Harvick

+1400

Brad Keselowski

+1400

Aric Almirola

+1500

William Byron

+1600

Kyle Larson

+1600

Martin Truex Jr

+1600

Bubba Wallace

+1600

Alex Bowman

+2000

Kurt Busch

+2500

Austin Dillon

+2500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

+2500

Christopher Bell

+3000

Ryan Newman

+3300

Ross Chastain

+3500

Matt DiBenedetto

+4000

Chase Briscoe

+5000

Chris Buescher

+5000

Cole Custer

+5000

Tyler Reddick

+5000

Erik Jones

+6000

Austin Cindric

+6000

Michael McDowell

+6600

Jamie McMurray

+6600

Ryan Preece

+10000

Daniel Suarez

+10000

Corey LaJoie

+10000

David Ragan

+10000

Anthony Alfredo

+20000

Kaz Grala

+20000

BJ McLeod

+25000

Quin Houff

+40000

Josh Bilicki

+50000

Cody Ware

+50000

Joey Gase

+50000

Derrike Cope

+60000

