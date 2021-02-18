2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update - The Golden Knights are the Stanley Cup Favorites

As spring begins to approach, several teams are starting to separate themselves across the NHL’s restructured four divisions. Focusing in on a favorite, or spotting a longshot offering long term value is often the best way to attack futures betting. Teams like the Carolina Panthers (16/1), St. Louis Blues (17/1) or the Florida Panthers (23/1) appear to be several of the value targets to balance a portfolio of tickets on either the Las Vegas Golden Knights (7/1), Tampa Bay Lightning (+750) or even the Boston Bruins (8/1).

After our initial mid-season dive into the latest NHL Division and Stanley Cup odds last week, Let’s check back in after more than a month of games in the NHL betting odds for each division as well as Stanley Cup futures at DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 CENTRAL DIVISION

Tampa Bay -125

Carolina +170

Florida +600

Dallas +1150

Chicago +3000

Columbus +4000

Nashville +5000

Detroit +30000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning sit tied for third in the Central Division despite winning seven of their last 10 games with a 10-3-1 record (21 points). The Florida Panthers (10-2-2, 22 points) who are also 7-2-1 in their last 10 have now moved into first place by one point; holding a slight edge over Tampa Bay, Columbus and Chicago. The Lightning possess an impressive +22 goal differential over their first 14 games thanks to Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, who sports a 9-2-0 record with an impressive 1.92 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 EAST DIVISION

Boston -150

Philadelphia +475

NY Islanders +800

Pittsburgh +900

Washington +1000

NY Rangers +2000

NJ Devils +2500

Buffalo +2700

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Boston Bruins (10-2-2, 22 points) are beginning to put space between themselves and the rest of the East Division after winning five of their six games. The Bruins continue to be led by forwards Brad Marchand (9 goals; 9 assists, 18 points) and Patrice Bergeron (7 goals; 11 assists, 18 points) who both rank near the top in the NHL in scoring.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 NORTH DIVISION

Toronto -143

Montreal +185

Calgary +1000

Winnipeg +1100

Edmonton +1100

Vancouver +5000

Ottawa +65000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Toronto Maple Leafs, (12-3-1, 26 points), have now become the favorite to win the North as they continue to be led by the league’s top goalscorer in Auston Matthews (14 goals). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have moved the Maple Leafs (-143) noticeably ahead of the Montreal Canadiens in the betting odds after 17 games. The Canadiens, (9-4-2, 20 points) have allowed the fewest goals of any team in the North thanks to the play of goalies Jake Allen and Carey Price. In addition, they are led by center Tyler Toffoli who is tied for third in the NHL in goals scored (10). The Edmonton Oilers (10-8-0, 20 points), who possess the NHL's top two players in scoring in Connor McDavid (9 goals; 23 assists, 32 points) and Leon Draisaitl (10 goals; 18 assists, 28 points), have now moved into a tie for second in the league standings with Montreal in the North.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST DIVISION

Vegas +135

Colorado +140

St. Louis +385

Minnesota +1500

Arizona +2500

Anaheim +5000

San Jose +6500

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Vegas Golden Knights (10-3-1, 21 points) have created a little breathing room from the Colorado Avalanche (8-4-1, 17 points) thanks to winning seven of their past 11 games. The Golden Knights continue to be led by star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. However, the Avalanche handed Fleury (7-2, 1.56 GAA) his second of the season on Tuesday in a 3-2 win at the Fortress in Las Vegas. This is going to be an amazing battle of two elite clubs all season long, which will hit a fever pitch this weekend when the NHL takes its game to the great outdoors in Lake Tahoe.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 STANLEY CUP

Vegas +700

Tampa Bay +750

Colorado +750

Boston +800

Toronto +1000

Montreal +1300

Carolina +1600

Philadelphia +1700

St. Louis +1700

Florida +2300

NY Islanders +2400

Calgary +2500

Pittsburgh +2500

Edmonton +2600

Washington +2700

Dallas +2900

Winnipeg +3500

Minnesota +4000

NY Rangers +4000

Arizona +5000

Chicago +5500

Columbus +6500

Nashville +7000

Vancouver +7500

Buffalo +7500

NJ Devils +7500

Anaheim +8000

San Jose +10000

LA Kings +10000

Detroit +50000

Ottawa +70000