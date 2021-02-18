2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update - The Golden Knights are the Stanley Cup Favorites

2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update - The Golden Knights Joust Out in Front
As spring begins to approach, several teams are starting to separate themselves across the NHL’s restructured four divisions. Focusing in on a favorite, or spotting a longshot offering long term value is often the best way to attack futures betting. Teams like the Carolina Panthers (16/1), St. Louis Blues (17/1) or the Florida Panthers (23/1) appear to be several of the value targets to balance a portfolio of tickets on either the Las Vegas Golden Knights (7/1), Tampa Bay Lightning (+750) or even the Boston Bruins (8/1).
After our initial mid-season dive into the latest NHL Division and Stanley Cup odds last week, Let’s check back in after more than a month of games in the NHL betting odds for each division as well as Stanley Cup futures at DraftKings Sportsbook.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 CENTRAL DIVISION
Tampa Bay -125
Carolina +170
Florida +600
Dallas +1150
Chicago +3000
Columbus +4000
Nashville +5000
Detroit +30000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning sit tied for third in the Central Division despite winning seven of their last 10 games with a 10-3-1 record (21 points). The Florida Panthers (10-2-2, 22 points) who are also 7-2-1 in their last 10 have now moved into first place by one point; holding a slight edge over Tampa Bay, Columbus and Chicago. The Lightning possess an impressive +22 goal differential over their first 14 games thanks to Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, who sports a 9-2-0 record with an impressive 1.92 GAA and a .933 save percentage.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 EAST DIVISION
Boston -150
Philadelphia +475
NY Islanders +800
Pittsburgh +900
Washington +1000
NY Rangers +2000
NJ Devils +2500
Buffalo +2700
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Boston Bruins (10-2-2, 22 points) are beginning to put space between themselves and the rest of the East Division after winning five of their six games. The Bruins continue to be led by forwards Brad Marchand (9 goals; 9 assists, 18 points) and Patrice Bergeron (7 goals; 11 assists, 18 points) who both rank near the top in the NHL in scoring.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 NORTH DIVISION
Toronto -143
Montreal +185
Calgary +1000
Winnipeg +1100
Edmonton +1100
Vancouver +5000
Ottawa +65000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Toronto Maple Leafs, (12-3-1, 26 points), have now become the favorite to win the North as they continue to be led by the league’s top goalscorer in Auston Matthews (14 goals). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have moved the Maple Leafs (-143) noticeably ahead of the Montreal Canadiens in the betting odds after 17 games. The Canadiens, (9-4-2, 20 points) have allowed the fewest goals of any team in the North thanks to the play of goalies Jake Allen and Carey Price. In addition, they are led by center Tyler Toffoli who is tied for third in the NHL in goals scored (10). The Edmonton Oilers (10-8-0, 20 points), who possess the NHL's top two players in scoring in Connor McDavid (9 goals; 23 assists, 32 points) and Leon Draisaitl (10 goals; 18 assists, 28 points), have now moved into a tie for second in the league standings with Montreal in the North.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST DIVISION
Vegas +135
Colorado +140
St. Louis +385
Minnesota +1500
Arizona +2500
Anaheim +5000
San Jose +6500
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Vegas Golden Knights (10-3-1, 21 points) have created a little breathing room from the Colorado Avalanche (8-4-1, 17 points) thanks to winning seven of their past 11 games. The Golden Knights continue to be led by star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. However, the Avalanche handed Fleury (7-2, 1.56 GAA) his second of the season on Tuesday in a 3-2 win at the Fortress in Las Vegas. This is going to be an amazing battle of two elite clubs all season long, which will hit a fever pitch this weekend when the NHL takes its game to the great outdoors in Lake Tahoe.
***
ODDS TO WIN 2021 STANLEY CUP
Vegas +700
Tampa Bay +750
Colorado +750
Boston +800
Toronto +1000
Montreal +1300
Carolina +1600
Philadelphia +1700
St. Louis +1700
Florida +2300
NY Islanders +2400
Calgary +2500
Pittsburgh +2500
Edmonton +2600
Washington +2700
Dallas +2900
Winnipeg +3500
Minnesota +4000
NY Rangers +4000
Arizona +5000
Chicago +5500
Columbus +6500
Nashville +7000
Vancouver +7500
Buffalo +7500
NJ Devils +7500
Anaheim +8000
San Jose +10000
LA Kings +10000
Detroit +50000
Ottawa +70000