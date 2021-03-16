2021 NCAA Men's Tournament Futures Bets to Lock in Right Now

Betting on NCAA March Madness

From bracket sheets, to land-based sportsbook bets, plus online wagers, March Madness is one of the most popular sports betting events of the year. A report from the American Gaming Association estimates that more than 47 million Americans will place bets on the 2021 NCAA basketball tournament. According to the report, nearly 37 million Americans plan to fill out a tournament bracket. That’s an 8% drop from the number of brackets that were filled out during the 2019 NCAAB tournament.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

Bets placed at land-based and online sportsbooks are expected to rise dramatically. That is due to sports betting being available in 21 states this year. Just eight states were offering sports betting in 2019. More than 8 million bettors plan to make wagers at land-based sportsbooks, which is a 79% increase from 2019. Another 17.8 million bettors plan to place bets online, which is a 206% increase from 2019. Getting in on the action, let’s look at some futures betting options available at DraftKings sportsbook.

Sign Up to Play SI's Bracket Challenge and Compete For a Chance to Win Prizes. Create Your Group Now | Official Rules

March Madness top seed championship futures odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

After posting a perfect 26–0 record during the regular season, Gonzaga enters the tournament as the top overall seed and the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Bulldogs rank first in the nation as they average 92.1 ppg on offense. Not as strong on defense, the Bulldogs rank 135th as they allow 69.1 ppg. The knock against Gonzaga is their schedule, as they play in the relatively weak West Coast Conference. The BYU Cougars are the only other team that earned a March Madness berth from the WCC.

Fast Fact: No. 1 seeds have won the 24 of the last 41 tournaments.

Illinois is the No. 1 seed in Midwest Region and enter the tournament after winning the Big Ten conference championship. The Fighting Illini finished the season with a 23–6 record and they are riding a seven-game winning streak. Illinois average 81.4 ppg on offense, which is 15th best in the nation, and they allow 69.2 ppg on defense. Ayo Dosunmu (20.7 ppg) and Kofi Cockburn (17.6 ppg) are one of the top scoring duos in the NCAA. The Fighting Illini posted an 8–3 record against AP Top 25 ranked teams.

Baylor finished the season with a 22–2 record and enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South Region. The Bears losses were against Kansas (71–58), after a lengthy COVID-19 layoff, and Oklahoma State (83–74) in the semifinal round of the Big 12 tournament. Baylor averages 84.4 ppg game on offense, which is third best in the NCAA. They allow 66.4 ppg on defense, which is 65th overall. The Bears are battle tested as they posted a 7–2 record against teams that were ranked in AP Top 25.

Fast Fact: 2008 is the only year all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four.

Michigan lost three of their final five games, but finished with a 20–4 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the East Region. The Wolverines closed the season with a 68–67 loss to Ohio State in the semifinal round of Big Ten tournament. Michigan averages 76.3 ppg on offense and allow 65.4 ppg on defense. The Wolverines posted a 6–3 record against AP Top 25 teams. They enter March Madness without second leading scorer Isaiah Livers (13.1 ppg) who is sideline with a stress fracture in his foot.

Futures Championship Pick: Illinois Fighting Illini +700

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

March Madness betting is offered daily at DraftKings

Mid-tier March Madness championship futures odds

Iowa enters March Madness following an 87–71 loss to Illinois in the semifinal round of the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 21–8 record and earned the No. 2 seed in West Region bracket. Following a 1–4 mid-season slump, Iowa won eight of their last 10 games. Led by Luka Garza (23.7 ppg) and Joe Wieskamp (14.7 ppg) Iowa ranks sixth in the NCAA as they average 83.8 ppg on offense. Not as sharp on defense, the Hawkeyes allow 71.9 ppg, which was 11th overall in the Big Ten.

After claiming their first SEC tournament championship since 1991, Alabama heads into March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the East Region. The Crimson Tide posted a 24-6 record and closed their season with six straight wins. That includes SEC tournament victories against Mississippi State (85–48) and Tennessee (73–68), plus an 80–79 win over LSU in the final. Alabama averages 10.7 three-point shots made per game and score 79.6 ppg on offense. The Crimson Tide allow 69.8 ppg on defense.

Houston closed their season with seven wins and earned the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Cougars finished with a 24–3 record and crushed Cincinnati 91–54 to win the American Athletic conference tournament championship game. Second overall in the NCAA, behind Loyola Chicago who allow 55.5 ppg, Houston allow 57.9 ppg on defense. The Cougars finished the season with a +19.7 scoring differential as they average 77.6 ppg on offense. Houston vs. Illinois is a likely Midwest final matchup.

Ohio State posted a 21–9 record and earned the No. 2 seed in the South Region bracket. Following a run of seven straight wins, the Buckeyes closed the regular season with four straight losses. They rebounded with Big Ten tournament wins over Minnesota (79–75), Purdue (87–78 OT), and Michigan (68–67), prior to a 91–88 OT loss to Illinois in the championship final. Ohio State averages 77.3 ppg on offense and allow 71.0 ppg on defense. The Buckeyes -200 price to advance to the Sweet 16 round is enticing.

Mid-tier Futures Championship Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide +2000

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

March Madness tournament specials

As one of the most heavily bet sporting events, there is an abundance of tournament specials offered prior to and throughout March Madness. Bookmakers at DraftKings have bettors taken care of as they have posted a variety of pre-tournament specials. Popular options include the winning conference and winning state, plus odds on advancing to the Final Four, Elite Eight, and the Sweet 16 rounds. Click here to view the complete list of March Madness betting options currently available at DraftKings.

Oklahoma State advancing to the Sweet 16 is a tournament special worth considering. The Cowboys defeated West Virginia 72–69, and Baylor 83–74, before losing 91–86 to Texas in the Big 12 tournament final. Oklahoma State is the No. 4 seed in Midwest Region and I see them defeating No. 13 seed Liberty in the Round of 64. That leads to a matchup against Tennessee or Oregon State in the Round of 32. With Cade Cunningham leading the way, the +145 price makes the Cowboys a value play.

Will Oklahoma State advance to the Sweet 16 round? Pick: YES (+145)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama is another team I see reaching the Sweet 16 round. With a high-octane offense, plus an underrated but strong defense, the Crimson Tide won’t be challenged as 16.5-point favorites against No. 15 seed Iona during the Round of 64. That leads to a Round of 32 matchup against No. 7 seed Connecticut or No. 10 seed Maryland. While the Huskies or Terrapins will be a tougher test than Iona, the Crimson Tide are playing with a ton of confidence. Bet on Alabama advancing to the Sweet 16 round.

Will Alabama advance to the Sweet 16 round? Pick: YES (-152)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

MORE NCAA MEN'S TOURNAMENT COVERAGE FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

SI's 2021 Men's March Madness Expert Picks and Predictions

Women's Bracket Breakdown: Players to Watch, Expert Picks and More

Print Your 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket Ahead of March Madness

NCAA Tournament Schedule: First Round Times, TV Channels for March Madness