Who Will Win the Most Games in the 2021 NFL Regular Season?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down a favorite, a mid-tier team, and an underdog pick for which NFL team will win the most wins, based on the odds.

NFL 2021 Preseason Update

With the 2021 NFL Draft, organized team activities, and minicamps now complete, teams are preparing for the start of training camp. Unlike previous seasons, when camps opened on various dates, 29 of 32 teams will get back to work on July 27, 2021. Pittsburgh and Dallas play in the Hall of Fame Game, so their camps begin on July 21. Defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay can report to camp starting on July 24.

While the NFL is in a short summer slumber, there are loads of preseason betting options at top-ranked U.S. sportsbooks like DraftKings. From Division champions and team win totals to Season Specials and Super Bowl LVI odds, the DraftKings NFL futures betting board is packed with choices. As part of the package, the “Team to win Most Games in the Regular Season” prop betting option is on our radar today.

Super Bowl Winners - Regular Season Records

This is an enticing wagering option from a few angles. Does anyone see a clear-cut Super Bowl LVI lock at this point? No team has popped off the page at me yet. DraftKings have Kansas City (+500) and Tampa Bay (+650) as their top two favorites. After that, there is a gap between Buffalo (+1100) and the Los Angeles Rams (+1300). Baltimore and San Francisco are tied as fifth favorites with a +1400 moneyline price.

When researching this prop option, bettors don’t need to worry too much about which team will win the outright NFL Championship. Dating back to the 2004 season, 26 teams have finished with the best regular-season record – including ties. Philadelphia (2017) and New England (2016 and 2014), plus Seattle in 2013, were the only teams that won the Super Bowl. A wager here may also set up a late-season hedge bet.

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook on 06/30/21

Most 2021-22 NFL Regular Season Wins - Favorites

Usual suspects, plus a 6–10 team from last season, occupy the favorite slots on the “Most Games Won” prop at DraftKings. As they are on the Super Bowl futures board, the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Bills are the top three favorites. San Francisco, who finished NFL 2020 on a 2–7 slide, is a somewhat surprising fifth favorite. I bet the Kansas City win total OVER 12.5 (+100) and, while it’s chalky, I like them out of this group as well.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs – Most Games Won (+400)

Sleeper Pick: Green Bay (+2000) If Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers

Most 2021-22 NFL Regular Season Wins - Mid-Tier Teams

The water gets a little murkier when looking at the middle 10 chalk squads. Not due to wondering if any of the teams will post the most wins, but more so because a few squads could rack up the most wins. I have Minnesota winning the NFC North, plus Dallas winning the NFC East. Both teams could go on long winning runs this season. I also bet on the Los Angeles Chargers exceeding their 9.5 (+110) win total odds.

Pick: Minnesota Vikings – Most Games Won (+5000)

Most 2021-22 NFL Regular Season Wins - Dark Horse

This is where the water turns to mud, as it is difficult to see any of the bottom 12 underdogs posting the most wins during the 2021-22 NFL season. That said, if defense wins championships, the Washington Football Team could claim back-to-back titles. The NFC East will be fairly competitive so a concern is the WFT winning the division with a 9–8 record. An 8–9 season is a stretch for the other 11 pups listed below.

Pick: Washington Football Team – Most Games Won (+6000)

