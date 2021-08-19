2021 Highest-Scoring NFL Team by the Odds: Top-Five Best Bets

With the kickoff to the 2021 NFL season only weeks away, sportsbooks around the country are beginning to open up their extensive betting markets. Besides Super Bowl Futures and season win totals, one of the most popular markets involves predicting which team will lead the league in scoring.

CONTENDERS

Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

2020 : 473 points (29.6 ppg - fifth in NFL)

: 473 points (29.6 ppg - fifth in NFL) 2019 : 451 points (28.2 ppg)

: 451 points (28.2 ppg) 2018: 565 points (35.3 ppg - first)

Top Scorers: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Travis Kelce (TE), Harrison Butker (PK)

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Kansas City (-6) should get off to a flying start to the season as it takes on Cleveland at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 with the highest total (53) of any game posted currently on SI Sportsbook. Key offensive weapons Travis Kelce (11 touchdowns) and Tyreek Hill (17 touchdowns) were prolific last season. Bettors and fantasy owners are investing that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will rebound from a disappointing sub-par rookie campaign that only produced 803 rushing yards to go along with just five total touchdowns. The biggest question for bettors in this market will be, can anyone emerge as a reliable WR2 for Mahomes and the Chiefs? Following the departure of veteran Sammy Watkins to Baltimore, the battle for the WR2 spot will come down to Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle. Despite converting on field goals at a career-best 93% clip last season, Butker only ranked 13th in overall scoring among placekickers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750)

2020: 492 points (30.8 ppg - third)

Top Scorers: Tom Brady (QB), Leonard Fournette (RB), Mike Evans (WR), Chris Godwin (WR), Antonio Brown (WR), Rob Gronkowski (TE), Ryan Succop (PK)

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to having Tom Brady at the helm, Tampa Bay is poised to have another tremendous season after winning the Super Bowl last season. The star signal-caller will once again have the talented trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown. The veteran threw for the most touchdowns (40) of his career since his prolific 2007 season when he reached the 50-touchdown plateau. Evans led the way being on the receiving end of Brady’s passes a team-high 13 times last season while Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski tied for the second-most with seven. All of my fantasy projections point to veteran Antonio Brown surpassing his 45/483/4 by leaps and bounds as a sleeper WR3 in all fantasy drafts this summer. This club is loaded with receiving threats while possessing a reliable run game led by Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and free-agent addition Giovanni Bernard. Ryan Succop, who finished as the No. 7 overall kicker in 2020, is a reliable scoring option after converting on 90% of his field-goal attempts.

Buffalo Bills (+1000)

2020 : 501 points (31.3 ppg - second)

: 501 points (31.3 ppg - second) 2019 : 314 points (19.6 ppg)

: 314 points (19.6 ppg) 2018: 269 points (16.8 ppg)

Top Scoers: Josh Allen (QB), Zach Moss (RB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Gabriel Davis (WR), Tyler Bass (PK)

Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo's Josh Allen took a major step forward in 2020 as the rising star improved his passing production by 1,455 yards over his sophomore campaign. His immense ability on the ground, rushing for 25 touchdowns in his first three seasons in the NFL, makes him a coveted quarterback target in fantasy football in 2021. Allen benefited from the addition of veteran wideout Stefon Diggs who posted career-highs in receptions (127) and yards (1,535) while adding eight touchdowns. If second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis (17.1 yards per reception) can build off his solid rookie season where he finished second on the club with seven receiving touchdowns - the sky's the limit for this Buffalo offense. The Bills' biggest question mark remains in the backfield as Zack Moss and Devin Singletary have failed to establish themselves as elite rushing options. Kicker Tyler Bass turned in a solid rookie campaign finishing No. 3 in scoring after converting on 12 of 15 (80%) from 40 yards and beyond in field goal attempts.

VALUE POTENTIAL

Dallas Cowboys (+1600)

2020 : 395 points (24.7 ppg - 13th)

: 395 points (24.7 ppg - 13th) 2019 : 434 points (27.1 ppg)

: 434 points (27.1 ppg) 2018: 324 points (20.3 ppg)

Top Scorers: Dak Prescott (QB), Ezekiel Elliott (RB), Amari Cooper (WR), Cee Dee Lamb (WR), Greg Zuerlein (PK)

The Dallas Cowboys, who witnessed Prescott finish second in passing yards (4,902) only behind Jameis Winston (5,109) back in 2019, hope the signal-caller can rebound from a serious ankle injury that derailed his 2020 season after just five games. Prescott is in line for an amazing season with arguably the best core of skilled position talent surrounding him. In the backfield, Dallas is led by Ezekiel Elliott, who has amassed 56 total touchdowns in just five seasons in the NFL. Elliott posted his lowest rushing output (979 yards) of his career last season, but the Cowboys' offense was limited after Prescott was lost for the season. Wideouts Amari Cooper and Cee Dee Lamb are poised to become the NFL's top receiving tandem in 2021. With a full season of Prescott under center, Lamb will easily challenge the 100 reception mark plateau as well as double-digit touchdowns. Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who, despite missing Prescott guiding the offense, was able to finish as the No. 5 scoring kicker in 2020. The veteran should easily surpass his production in 2021 with significantly more scoring opportunities.

LONGSHOT

Arizona Cardinals (+2200)

2020 : 410 points (25.6 ppg - 16th)

: 410 points (25.6 ppg - 16th) 2019 : 361 points (22.6 ppg)

: 361 points (22.6 ppg) 2018: 225 points (14.1 ppg)

Top Scorers: Kyler Murray (QB), Chase Edmonds (RB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Matt Prater (PK)

Patrick Breen/The Republic

Arizona is projected to be involved in a high-scoring affair with Tennessee in a Week 1 battle set with a total of 51.5 on SI Sportsbook. Quarterback Kyler Murray, last season’s second-best fantasy football quarterback, fell just below the 4,000-yard passing mark (3,971). Murray, who rushed for 819 yards while adding 11 touchdowns via the ground in 2020, is a player with a tremendous ceiling in 2021. With an elite receiving option in DeAndre Hopkins combined with veterans AJ Green and Christian Kirk plus newly added rookie Rondale Moore - the Cardinals offense should easily be among the NFL’s best this season. The biggest wild card to this offense is the addition of veteran AJ Green. Many league executives believe Green’s career can not be rejuvenated after last posting quality production back in 2017. If Kliff Kingsbury can find a way to revitalize Green’s career, the Arizona offense at moonshot +2200 odds offers extreme longshot value. As we know, to cash a ticket on the highest-scoring NFL team market, you will need a reliable kicker. Arizona signed veteran Matt Prater in the offseason, who will easily see plenty of volume and finish as a top-tier scoring option in 2021.

